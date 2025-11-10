The Light Park Launches Holiday "Drive & Donate" Nights To Support Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston Organizations this Holiday Season

Guests who donate receive a Holiday Bundle as a thank-you

DALLAS AND HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The Light Park, the largest immersive drive-through holiday light experience in Texas, is inviting families to celebrate the season while giving back in a meaningful way. Beginning this November, all Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston locations will host Drive & Donate Nights, supporting nonprofit partners that serve local children, families, and pets in need.

On select weeknights throughout the holiday season, guests are encouraged to bring new toys, coats, blankets, warm clothing, non-perishable food items, or pet supplies-depending on the charity spotlighted that evening. Donations will be collected at the entrance, and all items will be delivered directly to participating nonprofit organizations.

As a thank-you, every carload that donates will receive a complimentary HOLIDAY Bundle featuring surprise treats from The Light Park.

"The Light Park was created to bring joy to families during the holiday season - but there are many families in our communities who need more than just holiday cheer," said Matt Johnson, Managing Partner of The Light Park. "Drive & Donate Nights are our way of giving back in the most festive way possible, and our guests love knowing that their visit brightens more than just the night sky."

After dropping off their donation, guests continue into the mile-long, synchronized LED experience - complete with dancing light tunnels, mega-trees, holiday characters, and a soundtrack of favorite seasonal hits.

How Drive & Donate Nights Work

Choose a participating Drive & Donate date Bring an item needed by that night's charity partner Drop off during entry Receive a Holiday Bundle as a thank-you Enjoy The Light Park's mile-long show from the comfort of your car

DALLAS-FORT WORTH DONATION NIGHTS

Thankful Thursday - November 13

Benefiting: North Texas Food Bank

Collecting non-perishable food items to support local families.

Warmth Wednesday - November 19

Benefiting: Austin Street Center

Collecting new blankets, socks, and warm clothing for adults in need.

Toy Tuesday - November 25

Benefiting: Community Partners of Dallas

Encouraging donations of new toys, games, and books for children in CPS care.

Santa PAWS - December 2

Benefiting: SPCA of Texas

Collecting pet food, toys, and supplies for animals awaiting adoption.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH LOCATIONS

Riders Field, 7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

Hurricane Harbor Arlington, 1800 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76006

Little Elm Park, 701 W Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX 75068

HOUSTON-AREA DONATION NIGHTS

Thankful Thursday - November 13

Benefiting: Houston Food Bank

Collecting non-perishable food for families across Greater Houston.

Warmth Wednesday - November 19

Benefiting: Star of Hope Mission

Donations of new blankets, coats, and winter accessories for Houston families experiencing homelessness.

Toy Tuesday - November 25

Benefiting: Hatching for Health

Encouraging toys, books, and games to support children with rare and complicated diseases.

HOUSTON LOCATIONS

Typhoon Texas Waterpark Parking Lot, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, TX 77494

Hurricane Harbor Parking Lot, 21300 Interstate 45 N, Spring, TX 77373

Sam Houston Race Park, 7575 N Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 3, Houston, TX 77064

About The Light Park

The Light Park offers nine parks in Texas: Round Rock, Spring, Katy, Sam Houston Race Park, Selma, San Antonio, Arlington, Little Elm and Frisco. Each Park features more than one million LED animated lights and boasts the world's largest synchronized LED light tunnel. Open from November 7, 2025, through January 4, 2026, shows start at 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (weekdays), and 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (weekends and Christmas week); visitors can enjoy a safe and unique experience as they drive through the one-mile holiday light show curated to seasonal music. To Purchase Online: https://www.thelightpark.com/

