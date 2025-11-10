London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Resourcing Tomorrow, Europe's leading conference for mining C-suite convergence, is less than a month away to once again challenge conventional thinking and secure the metals and minerals that power our future.

Built on the belief that the future depends on strategic partnerships, honest conversations, and shared knowledge, Resourcing Tomorrow will bring together over 2,000 C-level attendees across the mining value chain to tackle the challenges and opportunities present today.

The conference is backed by an extensive roster of sponsors, including Traxys, AMAK, AECOM, BHP, Worley, dss+, Ivanhoe Electric, Epiroc, Sandstrom Gold, Alcoa, Pan American Silver, and many more, demonstrating the conference's reach down the supply chain. Attending mining companies include Agnico Eagle Mines, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Rio Tinto, Valterra Platinum, and Wheaton Precious Metals, emphasising the international pull of the event.

Governments from more than 52 countries will participate, including representatives from the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Indigenous nations, ensuring a truly global conversation.

The 2025 speaker lineup is the best ever, featuring mining leaders, investors, government officials, and-new for this year-the defence sector. Speakers include:

Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe Mines

William Oplinger, Alcoa

Dino Otranto, Fortescue Metals

Evy Hambro, BlackRock

Zoe White, NATO

Shaun Usmar, Vale Base Metals

Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media

Rt Hon. Dominic Raab, Appian Capital Advisory

Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital & WPP

Adam Matthews, Church of England Pension Fund

Sarah Whitten, US EXIM

Frank Giustra, Fiore Group

Jody Kuzenko, Torex Gold

New for 2025, Resourcing Tomorrow will host private, Chatham House-rule roundtables, giving attendees the chance to challenge senior leaders directly. Topics include:

The Mining Sector's Role in Ukraine's Reconstruction & Economic Renewal

Meeting the Defence Industry's Critical Raw Material Needs

Building Sustainable Battery Metals Value Chains

Complementing these are keynote discussions, including:

Bridging Supply Chain Gaps to Secure Critical Minerals

Copper at the Crossroads: Balancing Energy Transition Demand & Supply Realities

Catalysing Innovation for a Sustainable Future

The exhibition floor will be packed with novel and exciting experiences for attendees, including:

Natural History Museum: Discover unusual minerals on display

Forze Hydrogen Racing (TU Delft): Get hands-on with a hydrogen-powered race car through an interactive simulator

Women in Mining Lounge: Connect, collaborate, and network in a dynamic space for industry engagement

Technology Pitch Battles: Three start-ups, five investors, one winner - fast-paced innovation in action

Country Pavilions: Explore regional mining potential, projects, and innovations from around the world

"Resourcing Tomorrow continues to evolve in response to the geopolitical and supply chain developments impacting the sector, each year delivering unparalleled insights drawn from hosting the most prevalent players in the industry. Resourcing Tomorrow brings together the right people, at the right time, to tackle the industry's biggest challenges and opportunities," said Nick Rastall, Event Director

Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 is where ideas meet action, and global partnerships secure the future of mining.

