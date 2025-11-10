London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Resourcing Tomorrow, Europe's leading conference for mining C-suite convergence, is less than a month away to once again challenge conventional thinking and secure the metals and minerals that power our future.
Built on the belief that the future depends on strategic partnerships, honest conversations, and shared knowledge, Resourcing Tomorrow will bring together over 2,000 C-level attendees across the mining value chain to tackle the challenges and opportunities present today.
The conference is backed by an extensive roster of sponsors, including Traxys, AMAK, AECOM, BHP, Worley, dss+, Ivanhoe Electric, Epiroc, Sandstrom Gold, Alcoa, Pan American Silver, and many more, demonstrating the conference's reach down the supply chain. Attending mining companies include Agnico Eagle Mines, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Codelco, Freeport-McMoRan, Rio Tinto, Valterra Platinum, and Wheaton Precious Metals, emphasising the international pull of the event.
Governments from more than 52 countries will participate, including representatives from the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Indigenous nations, ensuring a truly global conversation.
The 2025 speaker lineup is the best ever, featuring mining leaders, investors, government officials, and-new for this year-the defence sector. Speakers include:
- Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe Mines
- William Oplinger, Alcoa
- Dino Otranto, Fortescue Metals
- Evy Hambro, BlackRock
- Zoe White, NATO
- Shaun Usmar, Vale Base Metals
- Rick Rule, Rule Investment Media
- Rt Hon. Dominic Raab, Appian Capital Advisory
- Sir Martin Sorrell, S4 Capital & WPP
- Adam Matthews, Church of England Pension Fund
- Sarah Whitten, US EXIM
- Frank Giustra, Fiore Group
- Jody Kuzenko, Torex Gold
New for 2025, Resourcing Tomorrow will host private, Chatham House-rule roundtables, giving attendees the chance to challenge senior leaders directly. Topics include:
- The Mining Sector's Role in Ukraine's Reconstruction & Economic Renewal
- Meeting the Defence Industry's Critical Raw Material Needs
- Building Sustainable Battery Metals Value Chains
Complementing these are keynote discussions, including:
- Bridging Supply Chain Gaps to Secure Critical Minerals
- Copper at the Crossroads: Balancing Energy Transition Demand & Supply Realities
- Catalysing Innovation for a Sustainable Future
The exhibition floor will be packed with novel and exciting experiences for attendees, including:
- Natural History Museum: Discover unusual minerals on display
- Forze Hydrogen Racing (TU Delft): Get hands-on with a hydrogen-powered race car through an interactive simulator
- Women in Mining Lounge: Connect, collaborate, and network in a dynamic space for industry engagement
- Technology Pitch Battles: Three start-ups, five investors, one winner - fast-paced innovation in action
- Country Pavilions: Explore regional mining potential, projects, and innovations from around the world
"Resourcing Tomorrow continues to evolve in response to the geopolitical and supply chain developments impacting the sector, each year delivering unparalleled insights drawn from hosting the most prevalent players in the industry. Resourcing Tomorrow brings together the right people, at the right time, to tackle the industry's biggest challenges and opportunities," said Nick Rastall, Event Director
Resourcing Tomorrow 2025 is where ideas meet action, and global partnerships secure the future of mining.
For more information, go to Resourcingtomorrow.com
