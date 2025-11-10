Brain Balance Expands to Brooklyn, New York, Led by Veteran Educator and Advocate Sarah Weeks

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Brain Balance , a leading brain health and development program that helps children, teens, and adults improve focus, behavior, and emotional well-being through an integrative, non-medical approach, is proud to announce the opening of its new center in Brooklyn, New York, led by Sarah Weeks, an educator, school leader, and longtime advocate for inclusive learning.

Weeks brings over 20 years of experience in education, from classroom teaching and special education to school leadership and policy. Her career began as a one-on-one aide supporting students on the autism spectrum while still in college. She went on to serve as a teacher, special educator, and founding principal of a Brooklyn public high school before leading a network supporting 27 New York City secondary schools.

A graduate of Yale University with master's degrees from Stanford University and Pace University, Weeks is now pursuing a Ph.D. at Teachers College, Columbia University, focusing on inclusive leadership and equity-driven decision making. Her decision to open Brain Balance of Brooklyn marks a natural extension of her lifelong mission: creating pathways for children who learn and thrive differently.

"After years working within schools, I came to understand that some students need additional support beyond what's available in even the most well-resourced classrooms," said Sarah Weeks, Executive Director of Brain Balance of Brooklyn. "Brain Balance gives families that extra layer of help: a personalized, brain-based approach that empowers children, teens, and adults to build confidence and reach their potential."

At Brain Balance of Brooklyn, Weeks and her team deliver the Brain Balance Program, a multimodal approach that combines sensory-motor exercises, cognitive training, and nutrition to support brain connectivity and function. The program is designed to help individuals struggling with attention, anxiety, impulsivity, or learning challenges achieve measurable improvements in focus, behavior, and emotional regulation.

"Sarah's deep roots in education and her passion for equity make her a powerful advocate for families," said Maggie Ford, CEO of Brain Balance. "She understands both the challenges inside the classroom and the opportunities that come from addressing brain development directly. We're thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Brain Balance network and to see her continue her life's work of helping students - and now adults - unlock their potential."

The Brain Balance of Brooklyn center is now open and accepting new students. For more information or to schedule an assessment, contact the center:

Brain Balance of Brooklyn

32 Court Street

Suite 1506

Brooklyn, New York 11201

718-489-0866

About Brain Balance

Brain Balance is a leading brain health and development program designed to improve focus, behavior, and emotional well-being by strengthening brain connectivity. For nearly two decades, the program has helped thousands of children, teens, and adults across more than 70 centers nationwide through a comprehensive approach integrating sensory-motor activities, cognitive exercises, and nutrition.

SOURCE: Brain Balance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/brain-balance-expands-to-brooklyn-new-york-led-by-veteran-educator-an-1099454