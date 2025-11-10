LogoTags, the USA's Leading Custom Challenge Coin Supplier, and Bona Fide Masks Corp. - Both Part of a Trusted 4th-Generation Family Company - Announce Joint Exhibit at EMEX 2025 in Kentucky

Partnering with Emergency Management Professionals to Create the Finest Custom Challenge Coins, Lapel Pins, Medals and Other Custom Products

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / LogoTags, a leading manufacturer of custom challenge coins, medals, military dog tags, and promotional items, is proud to announce its joint exhibition with Bona Fide Masks Corp., the trusted and exclusive US distributor of the famous Powecom® KN95 at the upcoming EMEX 2025 from November 17-19th, in Louisville, Kentucky. LogoTags and Bona Fide Masks have shared ownership under the 4th generation company, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of ball chain and related accessories. Ball Chain is the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on iconic military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA).

Custom Challenge Coins by LogoTags

Custom Challenge Coins by LogoTags. Front and back view.

This strategic co-exhibit brings together two brands committed to supporting emergency management professionals, LogoTags through high-quality promotional products and Bona Fide Masks through reliable personal protective equipment. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore LogoTags' latest offerings in custom challenge coins, custom stamped and printed pins, and patches, designed to honor the importance and dedication of emergency management professionals. Bona Fide Masks will showcase its top-tier PPE lineup, including the world famous Powecom® KN95 respirators and other essential equipment designed to support the health and safety of emergency managers and first responders.

"We're excited to be attending and exhibiting for the first time at EMEX. We look forward to connecting with the various emergency managers, and sharing our products that celebrate their service and protect their health," said Dawn Milanese, Division Manager for LogoTags. We're excited to showcase our specialty - custom challenge coins - to all EMEX attendees. Bringing our customers' visions to life is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do. With three full in-house art teams, we can turn any idea into reality - with no setup fees and free artwork. The quality of our custom challenge coins is second to none, and we proudly stand behind everything we make."

Visit LogoTags and Bona Fide Masks Corp. at Booth #134 to learn more about custom branding solutions and certified PPE tailored for EMS teams and more.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain, and Bona Fide Masks Corp.:

Bill Taubner, the current company President, honors his great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory (all ball chains are made in the USA).

LogoTags, Ball Chain's promotional products division, is the leading supplier in the US for provides custom dog tags, custom military challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, charms, patches, custom race medals and metal tags to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with long-term production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe.

Bona Fide Masks Corp., part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing family of companies, was formed in the height of the pandemic to address the critical needs of hospitals and frontline workers suffering from a shortage of protective masks. As a fourth-generation, family-owned business dating back to 1938, Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. has established itself as the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains that you will see on military tags, ceiling fans, light pulls, jewelry and more -all made here in the USA! With over 80 years of manufacturing experience and international supply chain expertise, Ball Chain Mfg. has established a global supply chain which has become the foundation for Bona Fide Masks®-positioning us as the most trusted and authentic mask provider in the marketplace.

SOURCE: LogoTags

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/logotags-the-usas-leading-custom-challenge-coin-supplier-and-bona-fide-1099481