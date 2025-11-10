Equity Union Real Estate Enhances AI-Powered Marketing & Technology Platform to Accelerate Agent Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Equity Union Real Estate announced the expansion of its Marketing and Technology Department, introducing a suite of AI-powered real estate tools to elevate agent performance, enhance client service, and streamline operations.

Equity Union Headquarters



With this launch, Equity Union becomes the premier brokerage in the region to offer fully integrated, in-house AI for real estate marketing, lead management, and client engagement-all provided at no additional cost to agents. "We are building a real estate company for the future-agent-driven and AI-enhanced," said Harma Hartouni, CEO of Equity Union. "This isn't about replacing people or eliminating white-glove service. It's about giving agents a powerful digital edge without sacrificing authenticity, creativity, or service."

Key features of the new AI-powered platform include

Real Estate Marketing Automation - AI-generated listing descriptions, branded social media content, and email campaigns, all tailored to each agent's voice and market.

Predictive Lead Scoring & Engagement - Advanced analytics that anticipate buyer and seller behavior to drive smarter follow-up.

Smart CRM Integration - AI-backed tools that help agents prioritize leads, automate tasks, and manage pipelines efficiently.

Dynamic Design Studio - Intelligent, brand-consistent marketing materials with on-demand personalization.

This platform operates in tandem with Equity Union's full-service creative studio and concierge administrative services-ensuring agents have enterprise-level support with none of the overhead. "Agents shouldn't have to choose between world-class technology and personal support," added Hartouni. "We provide both-under one roof."

Equity Union continues to set the standard as an AI-enhanced real estate brokerage, offering a luxury service model that is both accessible and scalable.

About Equity Union Real Estate

One of California's largest real estate brokerages, Equity Union has more than 950 agents companywide and annual sales volume exceeding $3 billion. In 2025, RealTrends recognized the company on its annual GameChangers list for 189% year-over-year transaction growth-the largest national increase among all brands not involving mergers or acquisitions. In 2025, Equity Union also ranked by RealTrends as being No. 2 in sales sides and No. 4 in sales volume among all privately held brokerages in California. In addition, the company boasts countless positive 5-star online client reviews from buyers and sellers.

Company headquarters are based in Los Angeles with offices in Encino, Sherman Oaks, Toluca Lake and the Santa Clarita Valley. Its Westlake Village branch has been gaining huge market share in the Conejo Valley with sales growth in Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks. Additionally, the brokerage is now #2 in market share in the Coachella Valley with over 260 agents locally and offices located in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert and La Quinta.

In 2025, the company expanded with a new branch in Calabasas and announced a Westside Los Angeles location opening in December which will service agents in Culver City, Venice, Century City, Brentwood, Bel Air, Beverly Hills Santa Monica and beyond.

