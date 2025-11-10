CyberSentriq Named One of Europe's Fastest-Rising Cybersecurity Companies

CyberSentriq recognised among Europe's most innovative cybersecurity companies, securing sixth place in TechRound's Cybersecurity40 list

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / CyberSentriq has been recognised as one of the UK and Europe's most innovative cybersecurity companies, earning 6th place in TechRound 's prestigious Cybersecurity40 list for 2025 .

TechRound is a leading UK startup and technology publication that highlights innovation across Europe's business landscape. The Cybersecurity40 is TechRound's annual ranking of 40 leading cybersecurity companies from across the UK and Europe, celebrating organisations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, impact, and clarity of vision.

Curated by a panel of independent industry experts, the list highlights businesses that are redefining cybersecurity through creativity, effectiveness, and measurable results.

Launched in 2025 following the merger of Redstor and TitanHQ, CyberSentriq provides a unified platform designed to simplify cybersecurity and data protection for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The platform combines AI-driven threat detection, advanced email and web security, backup and recovery, awareness training, and secure archiving, all in a single, scalable solution.

James Griffin, CEO at CyberSentriq, commented on the achievement: "From day one, our mission has been to set a new standard for MSP-first cybersecurity. MSPs safeguarding critical SMB data and systems have long been underserved by fragmented, complex solutions , and CyberSentriq changes that. Being ranked among TechRound's top innovators validates our belief that security should be unified, intelligent, and effortless."

Before CyberSentriq's launch, MSPs faced growing operational challenges due to the fragmentation of security and recovery tools across multiple vendors, interfaces, and pricing models. CyberSentriq was formed to remove that complexity, empowering MSPs with complete visibility, efficiency, and comprehensive protection without compromising on quality, partnership, or performance.

Griffin continued, "This recognition also reflects the incredible effort of our teams and partners who've helped shape a platform that doesn't just react to threats but proactively strengthens every layer of protection for MSPs and their customers.

" We've focused on enabling partners to grow profitably, manage security at scale, and deliver enterprise-grade resilience without adding complexity. It's rewarding to see that vision resonating across the industry, especially at a time when cybersecurity has never been more vital to business continuity and trust."

Today, with over 3,000 MSP partners and 150,000 businesses protected globally, CyberSentriq continues to redefine how service providers defend, recover, and scale in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

About CyberSentriq

CyberSentriq is an integrated cybersecurity and data protection platform that leverages solutions from two best-of-breed vendors in the MSP space. Partnering with over 3,000 MSPs and protecting over 150,000 SMBs globally, CyberSentriq provides an unmatched combination of proactive AI-driven email and web security, advanced data protection, and operational resilience.

The CyberSentriq platform offers:

? AI-driven threat intelligence and detection

? Advanced email security at both the Mail Exchange (MX) and Integrated Cloud Email Security (ICES) layers.

? Cloud-based data backup and recovery

? Security awareness services

? Email archiving and encryption.

For more information, visit www.CyberSentriq.com

