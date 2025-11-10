Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

10 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 400,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 567.659p. The highest price paid per share was 577.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 560.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0520% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 539,132,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 769,168,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

90

562.400

16:13:41

696

562.400

16:13:41

934

562.800

16:13:02

1972

562.800

16:12:47

869

562.800

16:11:42

293

562.800

16:11:29

807

562.800

16:11:29

39

563.000

16:10:49

587

563.000

16:10:49

453

563.000

16:10:49

60

563.000

16:10:49

116

563.000

16:10:49

373

563.000

16:10:49

470

563.000

16:10:49

885

563.000

16:09:49

19

562.800

16:09:28

295

562.800

16:09:28

1043

562.800

16:09:15

134

562.800

16:09:15

110

562.800

16:09:15

908

563.000

16:08:29

953

563.000

16:08:29

80

563.200

16:07:51

768

563.200

16:07:51

448

563.200

16:07:46

103

563.200

16:07:46

195

563.200

16:07:46

19

563.200

16:07:46

1041

563.600

16:06:46

956

564.000

16:06:29

1252

563.800

16:06:15

853

563.800

16:05:13

1011

564.000

16:05:09

283

564.200

16:04:17

347

564.200

16:04:17

348

564.200

16:04:17

270

564.400

16:04:05

470

564.400

16:04:05

1641

564.200

16:03:55

292

563.200

16:03:05

587

563.200

16:03:05

844

563.600

16:02:21

844

563.800

16:02:21

923

564.000

16:02:11

968

564.000

16:01:02

221

564.400

16:00:36

297

564.400

16:00:36

587

564.400

16:00:36

947

564.600

16:00:36

954

564.800

15:59:54

1166

564.800

15:59:54

1095

564.400

15:59:16

1306

564.400

15:59:16

904

564.000

15:57:17

292

564.000

15:56:58

587

564.000

15:56:58

587

564.000

15:56:09

76

564.000

15:56:09

972

564.600

15:54:55

1274

564.800

15:54:48

602

564.600

15:54:09

375

564.600

15:54:09

756

564.600

15:54:02

194

564.000

15:52:52

805

564.000

15:52:52

960

564.200

15:51:47

883

564.400

15:51:14

964

565.000

15:50:30

587

565.200

15:50:10

1013

565.200

15:49:33

286

565.600

15:48:49

587

565.600

15:48:49

903

565.600

15:48:35

587

565.600

15:47:57

922

565.000

15:47:50

82

565.400

15:47:24

607

565.400

15:47:24

162

564.600

15:46:09

25

564.600

15:46:09

162

564.600

15:46:09

587

564.600

15:46:09

999

565.000

15:45:24

944

565.000

15:45:24

2469

565.400

15:45:02

943

564.400

15:42:11

587

564.200

15:41:49

81

564.200

15:41:49

1026

564.600

15:40:45

881

565.000

15:40:37

917

565.000

15:40:06

563

565.200

15:40:06

239

565.200

15:39:56

200

565.200

15:39:56

884

565.200

15:39:46

902

564.400

15:38:33

960

564.400

15:37:01

16

564.800

15:36:54

587

564.800

15:36:54

1328

565.000

15:36:48

200

565.200

15:36:41

1042

565.200

15:36:41

879

565.200

15:35:36

122

565.200

15:35:36

856

564.800

15:35:03

1038

565.000

15:33:17

587

565.400

15:32:55

895

565.400

15:32:55

469

565.600

15:32:55

663

565.600

15:32:55

1579

564.400

15:31:34

1010

564.800

15:29:50

851

565.000

15:29:50

965

564.800

15:28:48

850

564.600

15:28:25

854

564.600

15:28:25

979

564.800

15:27:59

1286

563.800

15:26:40

1036

564.200

15:26:04

1333

564.600

15:24:59

521

565.000

15:23:27

347

565.000

15:23:27

1039

565.000

15:23:27

941

565.200

15:23:27

987

565.000

15:22:32

972

565.000

15:22:32

805

565.400

15:20:15

557

565.400

15:20:15

1016

566.200

15:20:15

1030

566.200

15:20:15

929

566.200

15:20:15

885

565.600

15:17:44

77

565.600

15:16:51

587

565.600

15:16:43

292

565.600

15:16:43

1033

565.600

15:16:43

972

564.600

15:16:01

238

564.600

15:15:49

979

564.200

15:15:47

384

564.200

15:15:47

953

563.800

15:14:36

700

563.400

15:13:43

981

563.000

15:13:05

934

562.800

15:12:39

587

562.200

15:12:05

409

561.200

15:11:26

587

561.200

15:11:26

975

561.200

15:11:17

841

561.200

15:11:17

587

561.000

15:09:53

280

561.000

15:09:53

587

561.000

15:09:53

663

560.600

15:08:11

181

560.600

15:08:11

700

560.800

15:07:40

946

561.000

15:07:40

103

561.200

15:07:35

920

561.200

15:07:35

1205

561.600

15:05:57

355

562.400

15:05:00

587

562.400

15:05:00

94

562.400

15:05:00

937

562.200

15:05:00

1021

562.400

15:05:00

980

562.600

15:03:33

1522

562.800

15:03:31

1214

563.400

15:02:06

892

563.600

15:02:05

888

564.000

15:01:20

992

564.400

15:01:17

1292

564.800

15:00:53

904

565.000

15:00:45

934

564.800

15:00:13

991

565.000

15:00:11

998

565.000

14:58:23

1018

565.200

14:57:52

994

565.400

14:57:02

866

565.200

14:56:50

983

565.400

14:56:10

641

565.600

14:55:08

257

565.600

14:55:08

905

565.800

14:55:02

182

565.800

14:55:02

535

566.000

14:54:29

884

566.000

14:54:29

939

565.800

14:52:45

1156

566.000

14:52:45

548

565.800

14:52:15

381

565.800

14:52:15

1039

566.000

14:50:27

160

566.200

14:50:24

855

566.200

14:50:24

750

566.400

14:49:54

91

566.200

14:49:44

587

566.200

14:49:44

927

566.400

14:49:14

973

566.400

14:49:14

949

565.600

14:47:20

1106

565.600

14:46:47

923

566.400

14:45:45

587

566.800

14:45:21

287

566.800

14:45:21

1029

567.000

14:45:18

1027

567.200

14:45:18

792

566.400

14:43:25

468

566.400

14:43:25

1242

566.800

14:43:23

860

568.400

14:41:26

897

568.600

14:41:24

981

568.800

14:41:00

1042

568.800

14:41:00

175

569.000

14:39:07

681

569.000

14:39:07

112

569.200

14:39:07

730

569.200

14:39:07

940

569.200

14:39:07

1240

568.600

14:38:00

700

568.600

14:37:30

587

568.600

14:37:30

93

568.600

14:37:30

19

568.600

14:37:30

1220

568.600

14:37:30

983

567.400

14:35:11

26

567.400

14:35:11

587

567.600

14:35:08

906

566.800

14:34:38

587

567.000

14:34:09

884

567.000

14:34:09

1037

565.600

14:32:46

928

566.200

14:32:27

1476

566.400

14:32:09

1153

566.400

14:30:58

919

566.600

14:30:50

22

566.400

14:30:06

587

566.400

14:30:06

290

566.400

14:30:06

19

566.400

14:29:05

587

566.400

14:29:05

347

566.400

14:29:05

560

566.400

14:28:57

912

565.600

14:28:02

861

565.600

14:28:01

651

565.800

14:27:18

199

565.800

14:27:18

11

565.800

14:27:08

297

565.800

14:26:51

587

565.800

14:26:51

130

565.800

14:26:51

17

565.800

14:26:45

56

565.800

14:26:45

587

565.600

14:25:42

347

565.600

14:25:42

399

565.400

14:22:06

531

565.400

14:22:06

1078

565.600

14:22:06

888

565.600

14:21:18

1021

565.800

14:18:56

1283

566.200

14:18:21

1240

566.800

14:16:07

954

567.200

14:16:02

1037

567.200

14:16:02

330

566.600

14:13:22

734

566.600

14:13:22

587

566.000

14:11:05

587

566.000

14:11:05

853

566.000

14:09:26

922

566.000

14:08:24

958

565.200

14:06:52

587

565.400

14:04:12

674

565.600

14:04:12

331

565.600

14:04:12

1004

566.000

14:04:00

946

566.000

14:02:05

1041

566.800

13:59:40

949

567.000

13:58:36

972

567.800

13:56:36

840

568.000

13:55:13

864

568.000

13:53:14

900

568.400

13:52:05

1002

569.000

13:51:06

899

569.400

13:50:55

912

569.600

13:50:20

944

569.600

13:48:03

978

569.200

13:45:53

34

569.200

13:45:53

891

569.400

13:44:45

1212

570.400

13:42:04

838

570.600

13:39:55

866

570.800

13:39:55

185

571.000

13:39:52

653

571.000

13:39:52

921

570.600

13:37:33

1000

570.600

13:36:33

1013

570.000

13:33:17

1350

570.200

13:33:17

852

569.600

13:30:47

1170

570.400

13:30:47

1323

571.200

13:30:00

898

571.400

13:29:34

1036

571.000

13:25:41

85

570.600

13:22:35

579

570.600

13:22:35

858

570.800

13:22:35

421

570.200

13:19:13

435

570.200

13:19:13

852

571.400

13:17:46

1042

572.000

13:15:13

308

571.600

13:14:32

700

571.600

13:14:32

873

571.200

13:14:20

971

571.600

13:10:18

878

572.000

13:08:24

151

572.200

13:06:51

720

572.200

13:06:51

1006

571.800

13:05:06

317

572.600

13:02:57

326

572.600

13:02:57

394

572.600

13:02:57

962

572.600

13:02:52

34

571.800

12:59:48

950

571.800

12:58:48

886

571.600

12:57:05

824

572.200

12:54:12

129

572.200

12:54:12

255

572.600

12:52:20

647

572.600

12:52:20

545

572.200

12:50:29

411

572.200

12:50:29

965

571.600

12:48:52

947

573.400

12:45:36

909

573.800

12:45:35

1221

574.000

12:43:39

932

574.600

12:43:36

951

574.600

12:43:36

1030

574.200

12:39:05

320

573.400

12:36:10

626

573.400

12:36:10

19

573.600

12:34:31

92

573.600

12:34:31

626

573.600

12:34:31

1007

573.800

12:33:21

852

573.200

12:30:23

946

573.400

12:28:06

1015

574.200

12:27:11

924

574.400

12:24:05

1023

574.600

12:24:01

844

574.600

12:21:01

1023

574.800

12:18:23

958

575.400

12:18:04

574

574.800

12:12:36

366

574.800

12:12:36

934

574.200

12:11:35

787

574.400

12:09:10

250

574.400

12:09:10

945

574.600

12:07:53

904

575.000

12:07:15

930

575.200

12:03:38

774

575.400

12:03:24

119

575.400

12:03:24

169

575.800

12:02:25

711

575.800

12:02:25

1029

576.200

11:59:45

985

576.400

11:58:07

1146

576.400

11:56:42

1016

576.600

11:54:46

850

576.800

11:50:54

577

577.000

11:50:44

1245

576.200

11:49:37

999

575.800

11:46:48

840

574.400

11:43:16

1180

574.600

11:41:04

976

573.000

11:35:51

942

572.000

11:33:31

884

572.000

11:31:34

191

572.200

11:30:05

691

572.200

11:30:05

577

572.400

11:29:13

122

572.400

11:29:13

37

572.400

11:29:13

984

572.400

11:26:45

577

572.600

11:25:38

962

572.200

11:24:16

1039

572.200

11:20:02

979

572.200

11:17:12

870

572.000

11:16:23

954

572.200

11:16:23

288

572.000

11:11:04

577

572.000

11:11:04

990

572.000

11:11:04

866

572.600

11:08:43

548

574.000

11:06:05

900

574.000

11:06:05

653

572.800

11:03:10

667

572.800

11:03:10

1009

572.600

11:03:06

860

571.400

11:00:55

1152

569.200

10:57:29

576

569.400

10:54:45

328

569.400

10:54:45

1005

570.000

10:53:05

1017

570.000

10:51:10

955

569.200

10:50:42

966

569.600

10:49:01

1018

569.200

10:46:39

975

568.800

10:43:23

1263

569.200

10:39:34

1204

569.400

10:39:34

1024

569.400

10:38:27

878

570.000

10:34:25

587

570.200

10:34:25

285

570.200

10:34:25

1059

570.200

10:33:23

889

568.800

10:30:16

950

568.800

10:27:48

989

569.400

10:24:53

982

569.200

10:23:37

1199

569.400

10:22:38

853

569.400

10:22:13

1019

569.200

10:19:46

317

569.600

10:17:42

710

569.600

10:17:42

855

569.600

10:17:12

999

569.800

10:17:12

1759

570.000

10:17:12

572

569.400

10:13:57

411

569.400

10:13:57

989

568.600

10:12:10

1022

568.200

10:09:50

916

568.000

10:07:31

863

568.400

10:06:03

1020

568.600

10:06:03

264

569.600

10:02:36

645

569.600

10:02:36

136

569.600

10:02:36

888

569.600

10:02:36

422

568.000

09:59:52

71

568.000

09:59:52

1038

568.000

09:58:47

957

568.800

09:56:37

979

568.800

09:55:20

854

569.400

09:53:27

944

569.800

09:52:20

930

570.200

09:51:02

1029

570.200

09:49:27

990

570.200

09:48:37

886

570.600

09:48:22

968

570.800

09:45:44

696

570.000

09:45:22

458

570.000

09:45:22

932

570.000

09:45:02

1010

569.600

09:41:30

896

569.600

09:40:19

1013

569.400

09:38:40

110

569.800

09:37:05

242

569.800

09:37:05

290

569.800

09:37:05

347

569.800

09:37:05

977

569.800

09:37:05

1019

569.000

09:34:13

923

568.800

09:32:27

917

569.600

09:31:30

1025

569.200

09:29:38

887

569.200

09:29:05

901

569.400

09:27:53

865

569.400

09:27:53

964

569.000

09:25:52

1021

567.200

09:24:02

1017

566.200

09:19:53

873

566.400

09:19:05

978

566.400

09:17:32

988

567.000

09:15:35

874

566.400

09:13:18

998

566.600

09:13:18

937

566.200

09:12:28

945

566.400

09:10:13

927

566.200

09:09:08

875

565.800

09:07:37

908

564.800

09:05:59

1062

566.000

09:05:29

1328

566.400

09:04:00

548

566.000

08:59:38

307

566.000

08:59:38

931

566.200

08:58:33

973

566.400

08:56:10

560

566.400

08:54:41

438

566.400

08:54:41

1023

566.200

08:53:24

889

566.400

08:51:20

1007

565.400

08:49:06

842

565.800

08:47:12

1008

565.800

08:45:50

1040

565.800

08:44:54

898

565.600

08:43:00

142

566.000

08:40:08

583

566.000

08:40:08

583

565.800

08:40:08

64

565.800

08:40:08

925

565.800

08:40:08

941

563.600

08:35:53

913

563.800

08:35:31

882

563.400

08:33:48

948

564.600

08:32:17

109

565.200

08:29:27

271

565.000

08:29:27

583

565.000

08:29:27

1001

566.400

08:27:52

849

566.600

08:26:19

1496

568.600

08:24:38

856

569.000

08:24:38

300

569.000

08:24:38

1014

565.400

08:20:41

964

566.400

08:18:39

930

566.800

08:17:15

885

566.200

08:15:37

892

566.600

08:14:16

962

566.600

08:14:09

1001

565.600

08:12:44

244

564.000

08:10:54

741

564.000

08:10:53

897

566.600

08:09:49

1183

567.200

08:09:49

958

567.200

08:07:35

950

567.000

08:06:11

960

569.200

08:04:52

850

569.800

08:04:52

1043

572.000

08:04:21

1092

575.200

08:04:20

946

575.200

08:04:20

850

572.200

08:01:25

1016

571.600

08:00:47

1000

572.800

08:00:41

928

572.400

08:00:41


