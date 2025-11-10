Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
10 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 400,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 567.659p. The highest price paid per share was 577.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 560.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0520% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 539,132,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 769,168,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
90
562.400
16:13:41
696
562.400
16:13:41
934
562.800
16:13:02
1972
562.800
16:12:47
869
562.800
16:11:42
293
562.800
16:11:29
807
562.800
16:11:29
39
563.000
16:10:49
587
563.000
16:10:49
453
563.000
16:10:49
|
60
563.000
16:10:49
116
563.000
16:10:49
373
563.000
16:10:49
470
563.000
16:10:49
885
563.000
16:09:49
19
562.800
16:09:28
295
562.800
16:09:28
1043
562.800
16:09:15
134
562.800
16:09:15
110
562.800
16:09:15
908
563.000
16:08:29
953
563.000
16:08:29
80
563.200
16:07:51
768
563.200
16:07:51
448
563.200
16:07:46
103
563.200
16:07:46
195
|
563.200
16:07:46
19
563.200
16:07:46
1041
563.600
16:06:46
956
564.000
16:06:29
1252
563.800
16:06:15
853
563.800
16:05:13
1011
564.000
16:05:09
283
564.200
16:04:17
347
564.200
16:04:17
348
564.200
16:04:17
270
564.400
16:04:05
470
564.400
16:04:05
1641
564.200
16:03:55
292
563.200
16:03:05
587
563.200
16:03:05
844
563.600
16:02:21
844
563.800
16:02:21
923
564.000
16:02:11
968
564.000
16:01:02
221
564.400
16:00:36
297
564.400
16:00:36
587
564.400
16:00:36
947
564.600
16:00:36
954
564.800
15:59:54
1166
564.800
15:59:54
1095
564.400
15:59:16
1306
564.400
15:59:16
904
564.000
15:57:17
292
564.000
15:56:58
587
564.000
15:56:58
587
564.000
15:56:09
76
564.000
15:56:09
972
564.600
15:54:55
|
1274
564.800
15:54:48
602
564.600
15:54:09
375
564.600
15:54:09
756
564.600
15:54:02
194
564.000
15:52:52
805
564.000
15:52:52
960
564.200
15:51:47
883
564.400
15:51:14
964
565.000
15:50:30
587
565.200
15:50:10
1013
565.200
15:49:33
286
565.600
15:48:49
587
565.600
15:48:49
903
565.600
15:48:35
587
565.600
15:47:57
922
565.000
15:47:50
82
|
565.400
15:47:24
607
565.400
15:47:24
162
564.600
15:46:09
25
564.600
15:46:09
162
564.600
15:46:09
587
564.600
15:46:09
999
565.000
15:45:24
944
565.000
15:45:24
2469
565.400
15:45:02
943
564.400
15:42:11
587
564.200
15:41:49
81
564.200
15:41:49
1026
564.600
15:40:45
881
565.000
15:40:37
917
565.000
15:40:06
563
565.200
15:40:06
239
565.200
15:39:56
200
565.200
15:39:56
884
565.200
15:39:46
902
564.400
15:38:33
960
564.400
15:37:01
16
564.800
15:36:54
587
564.800
15:36:54
1328
565.000
15:36:48
200
565.200
15:36:41
1042
565.200
15:36:41
879
565.200
15:35:36
122
565.200
15:35:36
856
564.800
15:35:03
1038
565.000
15:33:17
587
565.400
15:32:55
895
565.400
15:32:55
469
565.600
15:32:55
|
663
565.600
15:32:55
1579
564.400
15:31:34
1010
564.800
15:29:50
851
565.000
15:29:50
965
564.800
15:28:48
850
564.600
15:28:25
854
564.600
15:28:25
979
564.800
15:27:59
1286
563.800
15:26:40
1036
564.200
15:26:04
1333
564.600
15:24:59
521
565.000
15:23:27
347
565.000
15:23:27
1039
565.000
15:23:27
941
565.200
15:23:27
987
565.000
15:22:32
972
|
565.000
15:22:32
805
565.400
15:20:15
557
565.400
15:20:15
1016
566.200
15:20:15
1030
566.200
15:20:15
929
566.200
15:20:15
885
565.600
15:17:44
77
565.600
15:16:51
587
565.600
15:16:43
292
565.600
15:16:43
1033
565.600
15:16:43
972
564.600
15:16:01
238
564.600
15:15:49
979
564.200
15:15:47
384
564.200
15:15:47
953
563.800
15:14:36
700
563.400
15:13:43
981
563.000
15:13:05
934
562.800
15:12:39
587
562.200
15:12:05
409
561.200
15:11:26
587
561.200
15:11:26
975
561.200
15:11:17
841
561.200
15:11:17
587
561.000
15:09:53
280
561.000
15:09:53
587
561.000
15:09:53
663
560.600
15:08:11
181
560.600
15:08:11
700
560.800
15:07:40
946
561.000
15:07:40
103
561.200
15:07:35
920
561.200
15:07:35
|
1205
561.600
15:05:57
355
562.400
15:05:00
587
562.400
15:05:00
94
562.400
15:05:00
937
562.200
15:05:00
1021
562.400
15:05:00
980
562.600
15:03:33
1522
562.800
15:03:31
1214
563.400
15:02:06
892
563.600
15:02:05
888
564.000
15:01:20
992
564.400
15:01:17
1292
564.800
15:00:53
904
565.000
15:00:45
934
564.800
15:00:13
991
565.000
15:00:11
998
565.000
14:58:23
1018
565.200
14:57:52
994
565.400
14:57:02
866
565.200
14:56:50
983
565.400
14:56:10
641
565.600
14:55:08
257
565.600
14:55:08
905
565.800
14:55:02
182
565.800
14:55:02
535
566.000
14:54:29
884
566.000
14:54:29
939
565.800
14:52:45
1156
566.000
14:52:45
548
565.800
14:52:15
381
565.800
14:52:15
1039
566.000
14:50:27
160
566.200
14:50:24
855
566.200
14:50:24
750
566.400
14:49:54
91
566.200
14:49:44
587
566.200
14:49:44
927
566.400
14:49:14
973
566.400
14:49:14
949
565.600
14:47:20
1106
565.600
14:46:47
923
566.400
14:45:45
587
566.800
14:45:21
287
566.800
14:45:21
1029
567.000
14:45:18
1027
567.200
14:45:18
792
566.400
14:43:25
468
566.400
14:43:25
1242
566.800
14:43:23
860
568.400
14:41:26
897
568.600
14:41:24
981
568.800
14:41:00
1042
568.800
14:41:00
175
569.000
14:39:07
681
569.000
14:39:07
112
569.200
14:39:07
730
569.200
14:39:07
940
569.200
14:39:07
1240
568.600
14:38:00
700
568.600
14:37:30
587
568.600
14:37:30
93
568.600
14:37:30
19
568.600
14:37:30
1220
568.600
14:37:30
983
567.400
14:35:11
26
567.400
14:35:11
587
567.600
14:35:08
906
566.800
14:34:38
587
567.000
14:34:09
884
567.000
14:34:09
1037
565.600
14:32:46
928
566.200
14:32:27
1476
566.400
14:32:09
1153
566.400
14:30:58
919
566.600
14:30:50
22
566.400
14:30:06
587
566.400
14:30:06
290
566.400
14:30:06
19
566.400
14:29:05
587
566.400
14:29:05
347
566.400
14:29:05
560
566.400
14:28:57
912
565.600
14:28:02
861
565.600
14:28:01
651
565.800
14:27:18
199
565.800
14:27:18
11
565.800
14:27:08
297
565.800
14:26:51
587
565.800
14:26:51
130
565.800
14:26:51
17
565.800
14:26:45
56
565.800
14:26:45
587
565.600
14:25:42
347
565.600
14:25:42
399
565.400
14:22:06
531
565.400
14:22:06
1078
565.600
14:22:06
888
565.600
14:21:18
1021
565.800
14:18:56
1283
566.200
14:18:21
1240
566.800
14:16:07
954
567.200
14:16:02
1037
567.200
14:16:02
330
566.600
14:13:22
734
566.600
14:13:22
587
566.000
14:11:05
587
566.000
14:11:05
853
566.000
14:09:26
922
566.000
14:08:24
958
565.200
14:06:52
587
565.400
14:04:12
674
565.600
14:04:12
331
565.600
14:04:12
1004
566.000
14:04:00
946
566.000
14:02:05
1041
566.800
13:59:40
949
567.000
13:58:36
972
567.800
13:56:36
840
568.000
13:55:13
864
568.000
13:53:14
900
568.400
13:52:05
1002
569.000
13:51:06
899
569.400
13:50:55
912
569.600
13:50:20
944
569.600
13:48:03
978
569.200
13:45:53
34
569.200
13:45:53
891
569.400
13:44:45
1212
570.400
13:42:04
838
570.600
13:39:55
866
570.800
13:39:55
185
571.000
13:39:52
653
571.000
13:39:52
921
570.600
13:37:33
1000
570.600
13:36:33
1013
570.000
13:33:17
1350
570.200
13:33:17
852
569.600
13:30:47
1170
570.400
13:30:47
1323
571.200
13:30:00
898
571.400
13:29:34
1036
571.000
13:25:41
85
570.600
13:22:35
579
570.600
13:22:35
858
570.800
13:22:35
421
570.200
13:19:13
435
570.200
13:19:13
852
571.400
13:17:46
1042
572.000
13:15:13
308
571.600
13:14:32
700
571.600
13:14:32
873
571.200
13:14:20
971
571.600
13:10:18
878
572.000
13:08:24
151
572.200
13:06:51
720
572.200
13:06:51
1006
571.800
13:05:06
317
572.600
13:02:57
326
572.600
13:02:57
394
572.600
13:02:57
962
572.600
13:02:52
34
571.800
12:59:48
950
571.800
12:58:48
886
571.600
12:57:05
824
572.200
12:54:12
129
572.200
12:54:12
255
572.600
12:52:20
647
572.600
12:52:20
545
572.200
12:50:29
411
572.200
12:50:29
965
571.600
12:48:52
947
573.400
12:45:36
909
573.800
12:45:35
1221
574.000
12:43:39
932
574.600
12:43:36
951
574.600
12:43:36
1030
574.200
12:39:05
320
573.400
12:36:10
626
573.400
12:36:10
19
573.600
12:34:31
92
573.600
12:34:31
626
573.600
12:34:31
1007
573.800
12:33:21
852
573.200
12:30:23
946
573.400
12:28:06
1015
574.200
12:27:11
924
574.400
12:24:05
1023
574.600
12:24:01
844
574.600
12:21:01
1023
574.800
12:18:23
958
575.400
12:18:04
574
574.800
12:12:36
366
574.800
12:12:36
934
574.200
12:11:35
787
574.400
12:09:10
250
574.400
12:09:10
945
574.600
12:07:53
904
575.000
12:07:15
930
575.200
12:03:38
774
575.400
12:03:24
119
575.400
12:03:24
169
575.800
12:02:25
711
575.800
12:02:25
1029
576.200
11:59:45
985
576.400
11:58:07
1146
576.400
11:56:42
1016
576.600
11:54:46
850
576.800
11:50:54
577
577.000
11:50:44
1245
576.200
11:49:37
999
575.800
11:46:48
840
574.400
11:43:16
1180
574.600
11:41:04
976
573.000
11:35:51
942
572.000
11:33:31
884
572.000
11:31:34
191
572.200
11:30:05
691
572.200
11:30:05
577
572.400
11:29:13
122
572.400
11:29:13
37
572.400
11:29:13
984
572.400
11:26:45
577
572.600
11:25:38
962
572.200
11:24:16
1039
572.200
11:20:02
979
572.200
11:17:12
870
572.000
11:16:23
954
572.200
11:16:23
288
572.000
11:11:04
577
572.000
11:11:04
990
572.000
11:11:04
866
572.600
11:08:43
548
574.000
11:06:05
900
574.000
11:06:05
653
572.800
11:03:10
667
572.800
11:03:10
1009
572.600
11:03:06
860
571.400
11:00:55
1152
569.200
10:57:29
576
569.400
10:54:45
328
569.400
10:54:45
1005
570.000
10:53:05
1017
570.000
10:51:10
955
569.200
10:50:42
966
569.600
10:49:01
1018
569.200
10:46:39
975
568.800
10:43:23
1263
569.200
10:39:34
1204
569.400
10:39:34
1024
569.400
10:38:27
878
570.000
10:34:25
587
570.200
10:34:25
285
570.200
10:34:25
1059
570.200
10:33:23
889
568.800
10:30:16
950
568.800
10:27:48
989
569.400
10:24:53
982
569.200
10:23:37
1199
569.400
10:22:38
853
569.400
10:22:13
1019
569.200
10:19:46
317
569.600
10:17:42
710
569.600
10:17:42
855
569.600
10:17:12
999
569.800
10:17:12
1759
570.000
10:17:12
572
569.400
10:13:57
411
569.400
10:13:57
989
568.600
10:12:10
1022
568.200
10:09:50
916
568.000
10:07:31
863
568.400
10:06:03
1020
568.600
10:06:03
264
569.600
10:02:36
645
569.600
10:02:36
136
569.600
10:02:36
888
569.600
10:02:36
422
568.000
09:59:52
71
568.000
09:59:52
1038
568.000
09:58:47
957
568.800
09:56:37
979
568.800
09:55:20
854
569.400
09:53:27
944
569.800
09:52:20
930
570.200
09:51:02
1029
570.200
09:49:27
990
570.200
09:48:37
886
570.600
09:48:22
968
570.800
09:45:44
696
570.000
09:45:22
458
570.000
09:45:22
932
570.000
09:45:02
1010
569.600
09:41:30
896
569.600
09:40:19
1013
569.400
09:38:40
110
569.800
09:37:05
242
569.800
09:37:05
290
569.800
09:37:05
347
569.800
09:37:05
977
569.800
09:37:05
1019
569.000
09:34:13
923
568.800
09:32:27
917
569.600
09:31:30
1025
569.200
09:29:38
887
569.200
09:29:05
901
569.400
09:27:53
865
569.400
09:27:53
964
569.000
09:25:52
1021
567.200
09:24:02
1017
566.200
09:19:53
873
566.400
09:19:05
978
566.400
09:17:32
988
567.000
09:15:35
874
566.400
09:13:18
998
566.600
09:13:18
937
566.200
09:12:28
945
566.400
09:10:13
927
566.200
09:09:08
875
565.800
09:07:37
908
564.800
09:05:59
1062
566.000
09:05:29
1328
566.400
09:04:00
548
566.000
08:59:38
307
566.000
08:59:38
931
566.200
08:58:33
973
566.400
08:56:10
560
566.400
08:54:41
438
566.400
08:54:41
1023
566.200
08:53:24
889
566.400
08:51:20
1007
565.400
08:49:06
842
565.800
08:47:12
1008
565.800
08:45:50
1040
565.800
08:44:54
898
565.600
08:43:00
142
566.000
08:40:08
583
566.000
08:40:08
583
565.800
08:40:08
64
565.800
08:40:08
925
565.800
08:40:08
941
563.600
08:35:53
913
563.800
08:35:31
882
563.400
08:33:48
948
564.600
08:32:17
109
565.200
08:29:27
271
565.000
08:29:27
583
565.000
08:29:27
1001
566.400
08:27:52
849
566.600
08:26:19
1496
568.600
08:24:38
856
569.000
08:24:38
300
569.000
08:24:38
1014
565.400
08:20:41
964
566.400
08:18:39
930
566.800
08:17:15
885
566.200
08:15:37
892
566.600
08:14:16
962
566.600
08:14:09
1001
565.600
08:12:44
244
564.000
08:10:54
741
564.000
08:10:53
897
566.600
08:09:49
1183
567.200
08:09:49
958
567.200
08:07:35
950
567.000
08:06:11
960
569.200
08:04:52
850
569.800
08:04:52
1043
572.000
08:04:21
1092
575.200
08:04:20
946
575.200
08:04:20
850
572.200
08:01:25
1016
571.600
08:00:47
1000
572.800
08:00:41
928
572.400
08:00:41