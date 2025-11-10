Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Appoints Dr. Matthew Seaford to Advisory Board

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) and advanced directed energy technologies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew Seaford to its Advisory Board. Dr. Seaford brings more than three decades of leadership in advanced technology, national security, and industrial base development across the U.S. government and private sector.

Dr. Seaford recently served as Director of the Portfolio Management Office for the U.S. Department of Commerce's CHIPS Program Office, where he oversaw a $39 billion portfolio of semiconductor-related projects. He previously served as National Security Advisor for the CHIPS Program and as Deputy Director of the Defense Production Act Title III Program within the Office of the Secretary of Defense. From 2013 to 2025, he was Technical Director for the CIA Directorate of Science and Technology, leading major programs in support of U.S. intelligence and defense missions.

In addition to his distinguished government service, Dr. Seaford is the Founder and CEO of Manufacturing Legislative Services, Inc., a strategic advisory firm serving technology companies in semiconductors, directed energy, and communications. He also serves as a Board Advisor to emerging technology companies, providing guidance on strategy, governance, and growth.

"Dr. Seaford's unparalleled experience across the intelligence community, defense industrial base, and national technology programs will bring invaluable perspective to Applied Energetics as we scale our advanced photonics platforms," said Chris Donaghey, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics. "His insight into U.S. industrial policy and strategic technology initiatives will help us align our innovations with the nation's most urgent defense and security priorities."

"Applied Energetics is developing technologies that are not only strategically important but also foundational to the next generation of American industrial competitiveness," said Dr. Matthew Seaford. "I look forward to supporting the company's mission to advance U.S. leadership in directed energy and ultrafast laser systems."

Dr. Seaford holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Cornell University and a B.S. in Materials Science and Engineering from Rutgers University. He is a recipient of multiple U.S. patents.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 6 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. - Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

