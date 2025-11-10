Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - This Veterans Day, Wise Food Storage proudly joins forces once again with Randy Couture and the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation (XCGIF) to honor and give back to the men and women who have served our country. Through their ongoing partnership, Wise donates $10 from every Prepare with Randy Emergency Food Bucket sold directly to the XCGIF, helping combat veterans and their families ease financial burdens as they transition back to civilian life.

Founded by six-time MMA Champion and U.S. Army veteran Randy Couture, XCGIF provides financial assistance to combat veterans and their families in need. 100% of all donations go directly to helping soldiers and their loved ones overcome the challenges that come after service.

"Our veterans have sacrificed so much for us. It's our duty to be there for them when they come home," said Randy Couture. "Through this partnership, we're not only promoting preparedness, but also taking care of those who've taken care of us."

The Prepare with Randy line embodies the shared values of readiness, resilience, and patriotism, offering high-quality emergency food solutions while supporting a meaningful cause. This collaboration reinforces Wise's long-standing commitment to preparedness and to honoring those who serve.

To further celebrate Veterans Day, Wise Food Storage and XCGIF are hosting a special giveaway on Instagram from November 10-12. One winner will receive a 180-serving Prepare with Randy Emergency Food Bundle, with an additional bundle donated to XCGIF in the winner's name. The giveaway winner will be announced on November 17.

"Preparedness and patriotism go hand in hand," said Norm Ramos, Director of Marketing at Wise Food Storage. "This partnership allows us to empower Americans to be ready for the unexpected while giving back to those who've given everything."

Wise Food Storage is proud to support veterans. As an extra thank you, veterans can take an additional 10% off their order with the discount code HERO10

About Wise Food Storage

Wise Food Storage is a leader in long-term food preparedness, offering high-quality, easy-to-store meals designed to help families be ready for any emergency. With a mission rooted in self-reliance and community support, Wise continues to make preparedness accessible to all. Learn more at https://wisefoodstorage.com/.

About Xtreme Couture GI Foundation

Founded by Randy Couture, the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping combat veterans and their families transition back into civilian life. 100% of donations directly support soldiers and their loved ones facing financial hardships. Learn more at https://www.xcgif.org/.

