SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klook Technology Limited ("Klook" or the "Company"), the largest pan-regional experiences platform in Asia-Pacific ("APAC")1, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") representing its ordinary shares. The Company has applied to list the ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KLK".Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC will act as underwriters of the IPO. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014 or email: prospectus@morganstanley.com.The registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.1 By gross transaction volume ("GTV") in 2024. Source: Euromonitor market report, commissioned by KlookAbout KlookKlook is a leading pan-regional experiences platform in Asia Pacific, purpose built to digitalize experiences and make them accessible to every traveler. Our mission is to build the digital infrastructure for the global experience economy - empowering merchants to share their passions and travelers to discover the heartbeat of each destination. We operate a mobile-first, curated platform featuring diverse experiences across global destinations.ContactsFor media enquiries, please contact:press@klook.comFGS GlobalKlook@fgsglobal.com

