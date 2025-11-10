Prysmian Extends Leadership in Optical Fiber Innovation With World's First 160 Micron Bend Insensitive Fiber, Setting New Benchmark In Network Miniaturization

MILAN, ITALY / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Prysmian continues to drive digital innovation with the introduction of its BendBrightXS 160µm single-mode optical fiber-the world's first of its kind. This breakthrough enables cables to be much smaller and pack more fibers together, which is essential for modern digital networks. Miniaturized, high-density cables allow network operators to fit more data-carrying fibers into limited spaces-such as underground ducts, buildings, and data centers-making installation faster and more cost-effective.

Building on a legacy of innovation, Prysmian's new BendBrightXS 160µm fiber paves the way for future cable systems by delivering exceptional fiber density in a significantly reduced diameter. After pioneering the first commercialized 200µm bend insensitive fiber in 2009 and the 180µm version in 2019, Prysmian now sets a new industry milestone with the 160µm launch in 2025.

"Our proprietary BendBrightXS technology has enabled us to achieve an unprecedented level of fiber miniaturization," said Ian Griffiths, VP R&D, Digital Solutions segment at Prysmian. "BendBrightXS 160µm empowers cable designers to dramatically reduce cable dimensions and achieve record-setting cable density."

The 160µm fiber reduces the cross-sectional area by more than half compared to traditional 250µm single-mode fibers, while maintaining a 125µm glass diameter. Fully compliant with G.652 and G.657.A2 global standards, BendBrightXS 160µm is compatible with all legacy single-mode fibers and features the advanced ColorLockXS coating system for superior bend performance and mechanical reliability.

Prysmian's sustained investment in R&D and product innovation has made this achievement possible, enabling the company to deliver world-class, high-quality solutions that meet the evolving demands of global connectivity.

As network operators prepare for tomorrow's connectivity needs, BendBrightXS 160µm opens new opportunities for high fiber count cables that are compact, high-density, and easy to deploy-ensuring networks are ready for the future.

Prysmian is a global cable solutions provider leading the energy transition and digital transformation. By leveraging its wide geographical footprint and extensive product range, its track record of technological leadership and innovation, and a strong customer base, the company is well-placed to capitalize on its leading positions and win in new and growing markets. Prysmian's business strategy perfectly matches key market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable and innovative cable solutions in the segments of Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification and Digital Solutions. Prysmian is a public company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with almost 150 years of experience, over 33,000 employees, 107 plants and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries, and over €17 billion of revenues in 2024.

