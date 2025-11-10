Today, Neros has closed its $75M Series B fundraising led by Sequoia Capital with participation from Vy Capital US and Interlagos. This round immediately follows a period of rapid production scaling, significant revenue growth, and successful customer deployments including a large drone purchase from the U.S. Marine Corps and Neros' selection as one of the primary suppliers of FPV drones to the U.S. Army through the Purpose-Built Attritable Systems (PBAS) program.

This latest capital injection brings Neros' total raised capital to over $120M and will accelerate expansion of the company's industrial capacity while strengthening a robust China-free domestic supply chain. Neros will deploy new funding to massively scale the production of its flagship Archer Archer Strike drone platforms and its Ground Control Systems. It will directly support Neros' vertically integrated manufacturing approach to insource key steps of the production process while enabling meaningful investments in allied component suppliers. Additionally, Neros will substantially increase research and development in future-looking architectures to shape the next generation of autonomous systems. Ultimately, this raise amplifies Neros' ability to deliver flexible, domestically produced, state-of-the-art, globally competitive FPV capabilities to the American warfighter.

"Our Series B fundraise represents the culmination of more than two years of company growth, focused product development, and aggressive iteration based on real battlefield results. The credit goes to the relentless efforts of our entire team that has gotten us to this point, and we are grateful to our investors who believe in our vision of reshoring an American drone industrial base," said Soren Monroe-Anderson, CEO, Neros.

This fundraise is a testament to the opportunity that exists in secure and scalable drone systems. Militaries around the world now recognize the vital importance of these systems and the looming capability gaps they have in producing and procuring them. This round also reflects our investors' conviction in reshoring strategically critical industries; all three Series B participants are existing backers of Neros, demonstrating their early commitment and the confidence they have in the company's continued ability to execute. Neros will continue to be the leader in establishing an enduring and scalable drone manufacturing base in America and across allied Western nations.

"Neros is one of the fastest companies in history to be awarded meaningful defense contracts. It shows how mission critical FPV drones are," said Shaun Maguire, partner at Sequoia Capital.

"Drone performance and high-throughput production go hand in hand. Neros should be the first one million drone factory in the United States," said Achal Upadhyaya, Founder and CEO of Interlagos.

In conjunction with the key U.S. Army and Marines Corps programs, Neros is increasing focus on foreign allies in other important geographies. The company plans to continue growing its Ukrainian office in Kyiv and has already been delivering drones to the UK Ministry of Defense. This global stance allows the company to serve customers with urgent requirements and comes with the advantage of a more stable demand curve. To keep pace, Neros is hiring aggressively in all locations HQ in Los Angeles, Kyiv, London, and Washington D.C.

"Both government and private partners understand the critical gaps in the West's drone manufacturing capabilities and are deploying the needed capital to start filling them. We've seen first-hand the positive attitude shift over the last eighteen months, but there's still a long way to go. Fundamental challenges with drone technology and production will not be solved overnight, but Neros is committed to leading the charge," Monroe-Anderson added.

Founded in 2023, Neros has grown swiftly, having already shipped thousands of its systems to Ukraine and the U.S. Department of War. The company is unique in its approach to designing the majority of its components in-house and focuses on improving key performance areas including resistance to electronic warfare.

Neros is dedicated to ensuring the West maintains an asymmetric advantage over its adversaries by manufacturing advanced FPV systems at scale through resilient allied supply chains.

