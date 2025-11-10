Trillium Technologies Inc: Trillium Technologies, Inc. Launches $300 Million Compute Credit Offering to Power the Future of AI and Cloud Intelligence

New securitized structure bridges institutional capital with advanced computing infrastructure

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Trillium Technologies, Inc. (ISIN: CH1108682308) today announced approval of its $300 million fully collateralized private placement debt offering to develop and monetize the emerging asset class of Compute Credits for the Archeo Futurus cloud computing platform. This initiative positions Trillium at the forefront of financial and technological innovation, bridging institutional capital markets with the explosive global demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing capacity.

Structured through A Securitization S.A. in Luxembourg, the Notes will be listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) and cleared via Euroclear, Clearstream, and SIX, providing institutional investors with regulated transparency, mark-to-market visibility, and secondary-market liquidity.

Compute Credits represent prepaid access to cloud computing power for processing, storage, and network bandwidth to fuel AI, analytics, and digital transformation worldwide. Trillium Technologies is among the first to securitize these credits as a financial instrument, unlocking liquidity, scalability, and institutional access to one of the most in-demand resources of the digital age.

"Compute is rapidly becoming the currency of the future. By creating a global marketplace for Compute Credits, we are bridging technology and finance, transforming compute power into a liquid, securitized, and investable asset class that powers the intelligent economy," said J. Christopher Mizer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trillium Technologies.

Trillium's offering is backed by one billion Archeo Compute Credits, independently validated by The Tolly Group, a leading global IT audit and validation firm. Tolly confirmed that Archeo Compute Credits maintain full pricing parity with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, representing $1 billion in equivalent cloud computing value and a strong collateral base for investors.

"This is where finance meets the frontier of intelligence. By securitizing and monetizing compute capacity, we provide institutional investors access to a new asset class directly tied to the engines of technological progress. Trillium was founded to bridge innovation and institutional capital, thereby turning the raw power of compute into a measurable, yield-generating asset," said Kyle Barnette, President of Trillium Technologies. "As global compute demand continues to scale, the ability to secure and finance compute capacity will define competitive advantage. Trillium is building the infrastructure for that future as a transparent, securitized, and investable compute economy."

The Archeo Futurus platform, developed in collaboration with AMD and Broadcom, utilizes patented FPGA-based hardware and energy-efficient architecture to deliver superior data storage, processing, and security performance. Several leading financial institutions and U.S. federal agencies have already adopted Archeo technology for secure, distributed computing applications.

Proceeds from the $300 million offering will be allocated toward: expansion of Archeo Futurus infrastructure to meet surging global demand for compute capacity; targeted investments in AI-intensive sectors including healthcare, life sciences, industrial AI, defense technologies, multimedia ecosystems, and entertainment production; and creation of Trillium's Compute Credit Marketplace, enabling institutional buyers and sellers to trade, hedge, and monetize compute capacity in real time.

With global data-center investment projected to exceed $6.7 trillion by 2030 (McKinsey & Company), Trillium's Compute Credit framework introduces a new form of digital infrastructure financing that aligns the liquidity of capital markets with the compute power fueling the next generation of intelligence.

Founded in 2025, Trillium Technologies, Inc. bridges the gap between technology innovation and institutional capital. The company develops and monetizes the emerging asset class of Compute Credits through strategic investment, securitization, and marketplace development for the Archeo Futurus cloud computing platform. Trillium's mission is to power the future of intelligence by making compute a liquid, tradable, and investable asset.

