The National Children's Cancer Society: The National Children's Cancer Society Awards 50 Scholarships to Childhood Cancer Survivors Nationwide

BELLEVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) is proud to announce that 50 childhood cancer survivors have been awarded scholarships through the Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program for the 2025-2026 academic year. To meet this year's class of recipients and read their inspiring essays, click here.

This milestone reflects the NCCS's unwavering commitment to helping survivors pursue higher education. The Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program is one of the largest of its kind, awarding 50 scholarships annually, both in total funding and number of students supported.

For recipients across the country, this scholarship eases the financial burden of college while instilling hope, optimism, and confidence in their futures. Collectively, this year's 50 scholars represent 20 states and the District of Columbia and will attend 41 universities nationwide, including Harvard University, Yale University, Northwestern University, and Brown University.

As part of the application process, first-time applicants submit a personal essay describing how their cancer journey shaped their outlook on life and future goals. Scholars also commit to giving back through community service, such as hosting fundraisers on the NCCS's behalf, handing out NCCS brochures, or even mentoring young children currently in treatment, serving as role models of resilience and compassion.

The Beyond the Cure program extends far beyond scholarships. It provides ongoing survivorship resources, including:

Educational tools to help survivors understand potential late effects of treatment through the Late Effects After Treatment Tool (LEATT)

National survivorship conferences that bring together survivors and experts

Opportunities for peer connections and mentorship

Since its launch in 2008, the Beyond the Cure Ambassador Scholarship Program has awarded $2.7 million in scholarships to 257 childhood cancer survivors, empowering them to achieve their academic and personal goals.

The NCCS extends heartfelt gratitude to the Engelhardt Family Foundation and the Jean and Jeanine Spencer Foundation for their generous support in making these scholarships possible. Their commitment ensures that childhood cancer survivors not only survive but thrive!

