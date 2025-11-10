Visterra Landscape Group Announces Partnership with Texas Landscape Group, a Regional Leader Across Greater Houston

Partnership with market-leading provider doubles Visterra's footprint across Texas and expands the company's service capabilities statewide

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Visterra Landscape Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing commercial landscape companies, today announced it has partnered with Texas Landscape Group (TLG), a premier Houston-based provider of commercial landscape services. The partnership significantly expands Visterra's footprint across Texas, establishes Houston as a major regional operation, and creates one of the state's largest commercial landscaping platforms with operations spanning all major metropolitan areas across the state.

Founded in 2013 by Carla Sebesta and Jeff Washbrook, TLG has become Houston's leading expert in large-scale Homeowners Association (HOA) landscape management and enhancement services. The company serves some of the region's most renowned master-planned communities and provides landscape maintenance and installation services to a wide range of commercial properties, including industrial, retail, office, municipal, and multifamily sites. Over the past 12 years, TLG has expanded from a small startup to a market leader with four branches across the Houston MSA and hundreds of employees, many of whom have been with the company since its founding.

"After building TLG for more than a decade, Jeff and I knew that joining forces with Visterra would allow us to continue our legacy while expanding opportunities for our people, customers, and the greater Houston community," said Carla Sebesta, co-founder of TLG. "Visterra's investment allows us to keep our identity, our culture, and the relationships we've built, while gaining access to new capabilities and resources that will take our business-and our team-to the next level."

Jeff Washbrook, co-founder of TLG, added, "Our success has always been driven by our people and the trust of our clients. Partnering with Visterra ensures we can continue delivering the quality and reliability our clients expect while providing capital investment to accelerate our ability to capitalize on growth across the region, as well as providing expanded career opportunities and benefits to our employees who have helped build this company alongside us."

Alan T. Handley, President and CEO of Visterra Landscape Group, called the partnership a pivotal moment in Visterra's history.

"Carla, Jeff, and their exceptional team have built one of the most respected landscape companies in Texas. Their deep expertise in managing large-scale properties and communities, combined with a strong people-first culture, makes TLG a perfect fit for Visterra," Handley said. "This partnership more than doubles our presence in Texas and positions our combined organization at the forefront of servicing the vast communities, clients, markets, and stakeholders across the Lone Star State. We are thrilled to welcome all TLG employees and customers alike as we ignite the next chapter of the TLG legacy."

Texas Landscape Group marks Visterra's fifth partnership of 2025 and 11th since its founding in 2022. Visterra's growing family of partner companies includes Outdoor Pride, Riverside Services, and Herzog Landscape Solutions in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist and Texas Landscape Group in the South; and Oberson's, GroundsPRO, Full Care, H&M Landscaping, Cru Cutters, and Loyet Landscape serving the greater Midwest.

Legal services for the transaction were provided by Much Shelist. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Visterra Landscape Group is one of the nation's fastest growing commercial landscape platforms, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction and installation, sweeping, portering and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the top 30 largest landscape service providers in North America and is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' Safety Recognition Awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, wellbeing and dynamic career opportunities. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

