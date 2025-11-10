London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Zadarma, a global VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) provider, announces the acquisition of a Spanish cloud communication company, Megacall. This is Zadarma's second major acquisition. In 2024, the company acquired VoIPVoIP, an American VoIP provider.

The acquisition of Megacall represents an important milestone in Zadarma's expansion in the European market. It brings new communication tools and features to Megacall existing and future customers.





Megacall

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/273467_6411e76864b13ab0_001full.jpg

Zadarma was dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and providing uninterrupted service for Megacall customers throughout the process. Gradually, customers gained access to a full range of new services, including:

A newly redesigned website and interface

Virtual phone numbers in over 110 countries

Free cloud-based business phone system (PBX)

Free native CMR with call tracking and reporting

Developer API and ready-to-use integrations for popular CRM and AI platforms

24/7 customer and technical support

Known for its turnkey solutions, Megacall provides fully personalized configurations for every client, complementing Zadarma's more flexible and self-service model.

About Zadarma

Zadarma, founded in 2006, is a global electronic communications provider. The company's offices are located in Bulgaria, Spain, UK, and Poland. Over the past 19 years, Zadarma has expanded its services across the globe and is known for its innovation, flexibility, ease of use, cost-effective pricing, and its user-friendly business phone system.

Zadarma's all-in-one solution offers a wide range of services, many of which are complimentary. The company provides services for individuals, startups, and businesses of all sizes.

While continuing to expand globally, the company maintains a strong focus on innovation and customer care.

About Megacall

Founded in 2008 in Malaga, Spain by Phoenix Solutions SLU, Megacall is a telecommunications provider specializing in VoIP services. The company helps businesses modernize and digitalize their communications. Megacall provides services for small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and non-profit organizations.

Megacall is recognized for its strong focus on customer satisfaction. The Spanish VoIP provider also collaborates with charities such as Aldeas Infantiles, Samaritans, and the José Carreras Foundation for Leukemia Research.

