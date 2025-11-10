First success with announcement of NatWest investment boost for start-ups in the region

A major new regional partnership, Equinox (Equitable Innovation Oxford) has officially launched to establish Oxford as a global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110481077/en/

Professor Irene Tracey, Oxford University Vice-Chancellor

Launched today in Oxford by the Rt Hon Anneliese Dodds, Equinox will focus on creating the ecosystem needed to scale up companies, attract inward investment, and foster talent.

In support of Equinox, NatWest has announced the launch of a new NatWest Accelerator, which will provide tailored growth support with specialist banking expertise to help start-ups in Oxfordshire.

Initiated by the University of Oxford, Equinox is formed of over 40 key regional partners including Oxfordshire County Council, Moderna, Advanced Oxford, Oxford University Innovation, Oxford Science Enterprises, the Ellison Institute of Technology (EIT), Oxford Nanopore, and Siemens Healthineers.

Bringing together universities, local leaders, government, businesses, investors, and communities under one collaborative banner, Equinox will champion equitable innovation and socially responsible economic growth.

Equinox's objectives are to bring these elements together under one umbrella for the Oxford region. Equinox's first success is collaborating with NatWest Accelerator to help local entrepreneurs connect with expert networks, access funding and scale their businesses.

Speaking on a video to announce the launch, Lord Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation, Research and Nuclear, and Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor Champion, said: "Equinox's launch marks an important step forward for Oxfordshire and for the whole Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor: driving inclusive growth, fostering innovation, and delivering benefits that will be felt locally, nationally, and globally. The success of Oxfordshire's innovation ecosystem is vital to our national mission for growth."

Professor Irene Tracey, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said: "Oxford University has always been a place where great and ground-breaking ideas begin but our responsibility is to ensure they can develop, thrive and have impact here in our region. Equinox brings together the extraordinary talent, research and entrepreneurial drive of Oxfordshire to create a more connected, equitable innovation ecosystem where everyone benefits. By working in true partnership across universities, business, government and communities we can turn discovery into opportunity, and opportunity into shared prosperity. This is the power of Oxford's innovation: generous service to society."

Robert Begbie, NatWest Commercial and Institutional CEO, said: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our NatWest Accelerator expansion strategy and a first-of-its-kind for Oxfordshire. Through the proven NatWest Accelerator, we embed deep support for founders combining local networks, national expertise and our regional specialist sector and venture banking services to help businesses scale with confidence. Our commitment to Equinox reflects our belief that inclusive innovation ecosystems are key to unlocking long-term regional prosperity and we're proud to be part of shaping that future in Oxford."

Mairi Gibbs, CEO, Oxford University Innovation and member of the Equinox council, said: "At Oxford University Innovation, we see the ideas and discoveries emerging from across the University every day ideas that can redefine industries and tackle global challenges. Through the Equinox partnership, we can connect this extraordinary pipeline of innovation to the regional strengths and shared ambition that will turn potential into a better future. Together, we can strengthen Oxfordshire's innovation ecosystem, attract investment, and ensure that Oxford's innovation leads to impact impact that is shared, sustainable, and felt across our region."

Ed Bussey, CEO of Oxford Science Enterprises, Oxford-Cambridge SuperCluster Board Member and member of the Equinox council, said: "Equinox will be a vital accelerator for the momentum already building in Oxford. This world-leading ecosystem for science and technology, centred around the University, has produced two unicorns in the last two months including one from our own portfolio. However, the shortage of UK domiciled scale-up and corporate investment capital particularly on the ground in Oxford remains a clear constraint on fully realising the huge opportunity ahead. Equinox will provide the collaborative framework needed to bring together the University, investors, companies, and local leaders to attract that investment into Oxford. This will help us anchor transformational science and technology companies here, securing their economic and strategic value for the region and the entire UK."

Cllr Ben Higgins, Cabinet Member for Future Economy and Innovation, Oxfordshire County Council, said: "We warmly welcome the launch of Equinox and with it, the creation of a dynamic strategic partnership, one that unites stakeholders across the county to reassert Oxfordshire's position as the leading force within the UK's innovation ecosystem.

"Together with Enterprise Oxfordshire, we are building the connections that will amplify Oxfordshire's global profile, showcasing our exceptional assets, talent, and opportunities to the world.

"But this is not only about place promotion; it's about driving inclusive innovation and unlocking shared potential, ensuring every community across Oxfordshire can benefit. We look forward to working together."

Lisa Flashner, Chief Operating Officer at the Ellison Institute of Technology, an Equinox partner, said: "We're excited to support Equinox and its aims to maximise opportunities in the region. It aligns perfectly with our mission to advance world-class science and innovation.

"By connecting leading universities, businesses, and government, this partnership addresses a critical investment gap and will help groundbreaking ideas reach their full potential. We are proud to collaborate with Equinox to build a unified network that attracts top talent, accelerates impact, and supports diversified growth across the region and the UK."

Notes to editors

To request a spokesperson interview, please contact Cavendish as below.

About Equinox

Equinox (Equitable Innovation Oxford) is an initiative created by the University of Oxford in partnership with regional stakeholders and government. It aims to unlock and accelerate regionally anchored, nationally significant growth for Oxfordshire.

Equinox brings together investors, corporates, local communities, policymakers and researchers to position Oxfordshire as a globally competitive innovation hub and attract inward investment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110481077/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Cavendish Consulting on behalf of Equinox

Matthew Flack

Equinox@cavendishconsulting.com