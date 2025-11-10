Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Payne Law Firm announces that Founding Attorney Jason E. Payne has been recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer for 2025, continuing a record of professional distinction for the firm. This recognition follows Mr. Payne's selection as a Texas Super Lawyer each year since 2019 and his prior recognition as a Rising Star from 2012-2017. The firm views this ongoing acknowledgment as a business milestone that reflects its consistent performance and commitment to delivering reliable legal services in personal injury and wrongful death matters.

The Texas Super Lawyers designation is based on a multiphase selection process that considers peer recognition and professional achievement. Payne Law Firm regards this recognition as an independent indicator of the firm's standing among legal peers in Texas. While the firm emphasizes collaborative legal work across its team, this year's listing highlights the continuity of its approach-thorough case preparation, responsive client communication, and measured advocacy in pursuit of fair outcomes.

As part of its ongoing public education efforts, Payne Law Firm continues to publish resources designed to help community members understand safety issues and risk factors on Texas roadways. Readers can learn more by reviewing the firm's coverage of the most dangerous road intersections in Houston and a breakdown of the most common causes of pedestrian accidents. These resources reflect the firm's long-standing focus on issues that affect everyday safety and align with its work on behalf of individuals and families following serious accidents.

Mr. Payne's continued inclusion on the Texas Super Lawyers list underscores the firm's sustained involvement in high-stakes matters and its dedication to serving the Houston area and broader Texas community. The firm recognizes that professional honors are not endpoints but indicators of consistent effort across case strategy, fact development, and courtroom practice. Payne Law Firm remains centered on maintaining clear communication with clients, collaborating closely with co-counsel and staff, and engaging respectfully with courts and opposing counsel.

For additional background about this year's recognition, please see the public profile for Jason E. Payne as a Texas Super Lawyer for 2025. Payne Law Firm appreciates the acknowledgment of the legal community and views it as a reflection of the firm's ongoing commitment to professional standards and service.

About Payne Law Firm:

Payne Law Firm is a personal injury law firm serving clients in Texas and North Carolina. The team handles a range of serious injury and wrongful death matters and is committed to providing steady, professional representation grounded in preparation, transparency, and client-focused communication.

