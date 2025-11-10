Tremco Construction Products Group: LiteForm LLC Has Been Acquired by Tremco CPG Inc.

Tremco CPG acquires LiteForm LLC, expanding Nudura brand with industry-leading ICF solutions

BEACHWOOD, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Tremco CPG Inc. today announced the acquisition of LiteForm LLC, a premier manufacturer and designer of insulated concrete form (ICF) systems. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Tremco CPG's Nudura brand, creating one of the most complete ICF system offerings in the construction market.

Based in South Sioux City, Nebraska, LiteForm has been an innovator in ICF technology since 1986. The company's diverse product portfolio includes LiteDeck® roof and floor systems, LiteForm Tilt for tilt-up construction, and LiteBar® corrosion-free fiberglass rebar. These solutions strengthen Tremco CPG's ability to provide comprehensive solutions to the building envelope, particularly for fire-resistant, high-performance roof and floor assemblies which are vulnerable elements in building structures.

"This acquisition strengthens our Nudura and Power of One strategy," said Mike Barker, vice president of strategic sales, Tremco CPG North America. "The addition of LiteForm's technologies, especially their roof and floor systems, allows us to offer a more complete, fire-rated, and structurally superior building envelope. It strengthens our position in providing a single source, fully warranted system that the design and construction communities will embrace."

The integration of LiteForm's product lines with Tremco CPG's Nudura brand will create a powerful synergy. The combined portfolio will deliver enhanced value propositions, including superior thermal and sound insulation (STC rating), durability, and faster, safer construction.

This acquisition reinforces Tremco CPG's commitment to providing comprehensive, high-performance building envelope solutions. By combining LiteForm's innovative systems with Tremco CPG's global reach and technical expertise, the company is poised to accelerate the adoption of advanced ICF construction methods for residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

