The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students proudly announces its official launch, inviting aspiring Future Physicians across the United States to apply and share their vision for the future of Preventative Care and community wellness. Established by Dr. Gregory Facemyer, a Board-Certified Physician in Family Medicine and respected educator from Youngstown, Ohio, this scholarship seeks to recognize and support undergraduate students committed to Primary Care, prevention-based medicine, and the advancement of patient health.





Hosted through https://drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com/, the program reflects Dr. Gregory Facemyer's enduring dedication to Preventative Care, education, and mentorship. The scholarship encourages students to explore innovative strategies that enhance early intervention, prevention, and long-term community well-being-pillars that define modern medicine's most promising direction.

A Vision for the Next Generation of Physicians

To qualify for the Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students, applicants must currently be enrolled as undergraduate students at accredited U.S. colleges or universities with a declared interest in becoming Future Physicians.

The application requires an original essay responding to the prompt:

"Describe how you envision the role of Preventative Medicine in the future of healthcare, and explain how you plan to contribute as a physician to advancing patient wellness and community health."

Essays will be evaluated on originality, clarity, depth of understanding, and alignment with the principles of compassionate, prevention-driven, and patient-centered care that Dr. Gregory Facemyer has exemplified throughout his distinguished career.

The scholarship provides a one-time award, with applications open until May 15, 2026. The selected recipient will be announced on June 15, 2026, following a thorough review by a panel of judges committed to the scholarship's academic standards and mission.

A Board-Certified Physician Dedicated to Family Medicine and Preventative Care

With more than 25 years of experience in Family Medicine and Primary Care, Dr. Gregory Facemyer, MD, FAAFP, stands as one of Ohio's most respected voices in Preventative Healthcare. As the immediate past former Lead Physician at NEOMED Health Care and Owner and President of Austin Square Medical Group, he has established one of Northeast Ohio's most trusted independent medical practices, offering comprehensive, prevention-based patient care.

In addition to his clinical leadership, Dr. Gregory Facemyer serves as a Clinical Professor of Family and Community Medicine at Northeast Ohio Medical University (NEOMED). There, he continues to mentor medical students, residents, and Nurse Practitioners, emphasizing patient-first treatment and early intervention through innovative tools such as mobile ultrasound.

Recognized among America's Top Doctors 2025, America's Top Doctors 2025, and multiple-time recipient of the Ohio Top Doc award (2023, 2024, 2025), Dr. Gregory Facemyer has also been featured in Best in Ohio Magazine Doctors Edition 2025. These distinctions underscore his unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient education, and the future of Preventative Care.

Beyond his medical and academic work, Dr. Gregory Facemyer is deeply engaged in community outreach, focusing on wellness education and mentorship for aspiring healthcare leaders. Through this scholarship, he continues his lifelong mission to support Future Physicians who share his vision for a healthier, prevention-driven world.

Encouraging Future Medical Leaders Nationwide

The Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students is open to undergraduate students throughout the United States. It offers not only financial support but also recognition for those dedicated to improving healthcare systems through Preventative Medicine and Primary Care.

By launching this scholarship, Dr. Gregory Facemyer aims to inspire students to embrace innovative approaches that reduce disparities, improve early diagnosis, and strengthen community-based medicine. His leadership reflects a steadfast belief that Preventative Care is the cornerstone of a sustainable, patient-centered future in healthcare.

How to Apply

Eligible undergraduate students are encouraged to visit https://drgregoryfacemyerscholarship.com/ to review eligibility requirements and submit their essays. Submissions should show thoughtful engagement with the essay prompt and a genuine commitment to Preventative Care and Primary Care advancement.

