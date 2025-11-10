Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Lewis Hudnell's Article on Federal Circuit's en Banc Ecofactor Decision Published in the September/October 2025 Issue of IP Litigator

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Hudnell Law Group P.C. is pleased to announce that founding principal Lewis Hudnell has authored an article titled "Federal Circuit Enforces Gatekeeping Role in Patent Damages Testimony," published in the September/October 2025 online issue of IP Litigator, a leading journal for intellectual property litigation professionals.

In the article, Mr. Hudnell examines the Federal Circuit's en banc decision in EcoFactor, Inc. v. Google LLC, which reversed a $20 million patent damages award for admitting unreliable expert testimony. The decision reinforces trial courts' duty to rigorously assess the factual basis of damages opinions under Federal Rule of Evidence 702 and Daubert, marking a significant development for patent litigators and damages experts alike.

"This decision could have a significant impact for patent litigation practice," said Mr. Hudnell. "The Federal Circuit made clear that trial courts must rigorously evaluate the factual foundations of expert damages opinions before allowing them to reach a jury."

A copy of the full article is available on the Hudnell Law Group website at the following link: hudnelllaw.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/1201281/2025/11/Hudnell-Print.pdf

About Hudnell Law Group P.C.

Hudnell Law Group is a modern intellectual property law firm committed to innovating, adding value, and delivering results. The firm develops and implements tailored IP solutions that strengthen clients' businesses. By embracing forward-thinking strategies and maintaining an unwavering focus on client service and favorable outcomes, Hudnell Law Group consistently demonstrates its value and impact.

www.hudnelllaw.com

Company Address:

Hudnell Law Group P.C.

800 W. El Camino Real, Suite 180

Mountain View, CA 95134

United States

SOURCE: Hudnell Law Group P.C.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lewis-hudnells-article-on-federal-circuits-en-banc-ecofactor-dec-1097407