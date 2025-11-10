The Michaels Organization: San Diego Community College District Celebrates Virtual Sneak Peek of First-Ever Affordable Student Housing Community at City College

Virtual reality experience gives the campus community an immersive look at the future of student housing, which starts construction this month.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) yesterday celebrated a historic milestone with a special "Sneak Peek" event marking the start of construction on the district's first-ever affordable student housing community at San Diego City College. Featuring immersive virtual reality (VR) walk-throughs, the event gave students, faculty, and staff an early look at the transformational new development, designed by TCA Architects. Located at 1601 B Street, formal construction, led by the Clark Building Group, begins later this month.

Affordable Student Housing Rendering

A Rendering of the affordable student housing community. Construction starts this month at San Diego City College. Courtesy of TCA Architects

Developed in partnership with The Michaels Organization, a nationwide affordable and student housing development company, the seven-story, all-electric mid-rise will include 283 apartment-style units supporting nearly 800 beds, offering a safe, modern, and affordable place for students to live while pursuing their education. Shared spaces include study lounges, tutoring rooms, a mental health and wellness center, outdoor courtyards, a community kitchen, a basic needs food pantry, and a top floor meeting room space with views of downtown San Diego. This marks the first student housing community built in the district's 110-year history, addressing a critical need for stable student housing.

A virtual video of the new student housing community can be viewed at the following link: Affordable Student Housing Video .

"This new housing initiative is about equity, access, and the belief that every student deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Geysil Arroyo, president of the SDCCD Board of Trustees and a former City College student. "For far too many City College students, housing insecurity stands in the way of their education. This new community brings hope, stability, and opportunity within reach, and it shows that our district is serious about student success."

The student community housing will provide critically needed student housing at the heart of downtown San Diego, offering rates significantly below those of UC and CSU dormitory housing, making it more attainable for SDCCD students. These new apartment-style homes will support low-income students, veterans, and former foster youth, helping to ease the burden for students balancing school with work and other challenges and responsibilities.

San Diego City College President Ricky Shabazz underscored the impact of the development. "Too many of our students face the heartbreaking reality of housing insecurity, with as many as 23 percent of our students on the verge of homelessness while attending classes," he said. "This project tells them: You belong here. Your education matters. And your community is investing in your success. This housing community will change lives for generations."

Chancellor Gregory Smith emphasized the long-term impact on students, families, and the regional workforce pipeline. "Affordable student housing strengthens educational access and helps more students stay enrolled, graduate, and enter high-demand careers," Smith said.

"This community represents our commitment to removing barriers and investing in the future of San Diego," he added. "It is a major step forward in our mission to help every student be, belong, and become."

A highlight of the day was a virtual reality "experience" featuring 360-degree simulated views of residential units, community spaces, exterior gathering areas, and shared amenities highlight. Offering a transparent look at what's ahead. Designed to promote student excitement and campus engagement, the VR tool allowed attendees to "see the building before construction crews mobilize onsite.

Vice Chancellor and Executive Operations Officer, Dr. Joel Peterson, who oversees Measure HH implementation, highlighted both timing and financial stewardship. "This is the right moment to build. Market conditions are allowing the district to secure property and construction services at more competitive rates, which means we can stretch taxpayer dollars even further," Peterson said. "This new community demonstrates what's possible when strategic planning and community purpose come together."

The housing community is scheduled to open in fall 2028, delivering one of the most affordable student living options in downtown San Diego and offering a foundation of stability, wellness, and academic support for the students who need it most.

"City College has always been a place where people rebuild, restart, and reimagine what's possible," said Celina Martinez, a City College student and president of the Associated Student Government. "This new housing community takes that spirit and - literally - builds it into the center of campus life. It's a place where students can be, belong and become with confidence and without insecurity."

Approved by voters in November 2024, Measure HH provides?$3.5 billion?to modernize, future-proof, and transform SDCCD campuses, create state-of-the-art workforce training facilities, upgrade aging infrastructure, and enhance access to innovative learning environments. The measure builds on the investments of prior bond programs that expanded facilities districtwide while maintaining strong fiscal accountability and taxpayer oversight. To learn more, visit the Measure HH website .?

About the San Diego Community College District

As one of the largest of California's 73?community?college?districts, the San Diego Community College District serves approximately 90,000 students annually through its four colleges.?San?Diego City?College,?San?Diego?Mesa?College, and San Diego Mesa College offer associate degrees and certificates in occupational programs that prepare students for university transfer and good-paying careers. The credit colleges also offer bachelor's degrees in high demand fields such as Health Information Management, Cyber Defense and Analysis, and Public Safety Management.?San?Diego?College?of Continuing Education, a statewide leader in noncredit education, offers free, adult education programs at seven campuses throughout?San?Diego.

About The Michaels Organization

Michaels is a national leader in residential real estate, offering full-service capabilities in development, property and asset management, construction, and investment. Serving more than 200,000 residents in more than 600 communities across 39 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Michaels is committed to crafting housing solutions that jumpstart education, civic engagement and neighborhood prosperity, and to creating Communities That Lift Lives.

