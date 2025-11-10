San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - A startup ecosystem, TRMNL4, and Inworld AI announce a 6-week acceleration program for AI-native startups. Consumer AI Accelerator provides the participants with access to VCs, infrastructure, and expert mentorship on growth.

The consumer AI market is booming. According to recent reports, the Consumer AI Market size was valued at USD 92.24 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 674.49 billion by 2030. But infrastructure remains the critical bottleneck. While AI development tools have made building products faster than ever, most startups struggle to scale beyond early adopters, lacking both the technical infrastructure for concurrent users and the business expertise to drive growth. Consumer AI Accelerator solves both problems.





TRMNL4 and Inworld AI Launch Consumer AI Accelerator

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/273465_trmnl4.jpg

The program, which runs January 12 - February 20, 2026, will select 15 AI-native startups from applications worldwide to address these challenges. The curriculum focuses on three critical areas: growth strategies, fundraising, and AI infrastructure.

Selected startups benefit from 25+ fireside chats and 1-on-1 mentorship sessions with operators from leading tech companies that have successfully scaled consumer AI products to millions of users. Topics include user acquisition, growing LTV, monetization strategies, and strategic hiring.

During the program, participants will meet investors in person for a private networking dinner with top-tier VCs - firms that have backed the current generation of consumer AI companies. Startups will receive Inworld credits to build native AI experiences with access to LLM routing, top-rated AI voices, text-to-speech, real-time pipelines, live experiments, and low-latency infrastructure.

"Founders can now launch AI products in weeks, but scaling to a large number of users is where 90% fail. They hit infrastructure limits and lack growth expertise," Tania Ladanova, CEO at TRMNL4, says. "Consumer AI Accelerator combines AI infrastructure with direct access to investors and operators who have scaled consumer AI successfully."

"Building a product is much easier with the help of no-code and copilots. But going from 10 users to 10 million users is a very big step. Now, together with TRMNL4, we're launching this accelerator to support the next generation of consumer AI founders," Kylan Gibbs, CEO & Co-founder at Inworld, comments

The program is equity-free, targets AI-native startups worldwide across apps & copilots, gaming & media, voice agents, and live customer experience verticals. Applications open November 10, 2025, and close December 10, 2025, with selection on a rolling basis through pitch deck review and interview stages. The program culminates in a private demo day dinner with major investors on March 3, 2026.

Apply at https://trmnl4.short.gy/VOGp7A.

About Inworld AI

Inworld delivers real-time conversational AI pipelines designed for applications at massive scale, supporting millions of concurrent users. The company's best-in-class components enable seamless integration at the component level, with built-in metrics available out of the box, no migration required.

About TRMNL4

TRMNL4 [terminal] - a startup ecosystem connecting startups, investors, and global tech players in the consumer space. With 8,700+ startups in its pipeline, TRMNL4 runs acceleration programs with leading technology companies, works with 100+ DTC experts and 300+ investors, and helps founders access everything they need to grow.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273465

SOURCE: PRNews OU