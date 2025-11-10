Online Poker Millionaires Episode 1 to premiere on GGPoker's YouTube channel this Wednesday, November 12

GGPoker, the World's Biggest Poker Room, is excited to launch Online Poker Millionaires, a new docuseries that takes viewers inside the world of high-stakes online poker. The series trailer will go live on GGPoker's official YouTube channel on Monday, November 10, with Episode 1 featuring Alex Theologis made available on Wednesday, November 12

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110029569/en/

GGPoker Online Poker Millionaires Documentary Series

Series Description

Online Poker Millionaires is produced in association with POKERfilms and reveals how the game's most dedicated players turn a laptop, ambition, and discipline into real financial success. Online poker isn't just a game for some, it can be a path to financial success, where real money and real careers are built at GGPoker.

Each episode follows a different high-stakes player, uncovering the mindset, routines, and drive required to compete for life-changing prizes from behind the screen. The debut episode features Alex Theologis a GGMillion$ and WSOP champion with over $9 million in GGPoker tournament earnings offering an unfiltered look at the grind, preparation, and passion that define one of online poker's most respected professionals.

Launch Week Schedule

Monday, November 10 at 17:00 UTC 12:00 EST : Official Trailer Launch on GGPoker's YouTube Channel: YouTube.com/@GGPoker

: Official Trailer Launch on GGPoker's YouTube Channel: YouTube.com/@GGPoker Tuesday, November 11 : GGMillion$ live broadcast Alex Theologis joins Jeff Gross as guest commentator at 18:15 UTC

: GGMillion$ live broadcast Alex Theologis joins Jeff Gross as guest commentator at 18:15 UTC Wednesday, November 12 at 17:00 UTC 12:00 EST : Online Poker Millionaires Episode 1 Premiere exclusively on GGPoker's YouTube Channel

: Online Poker Millionaires Episode 1 Premiere exclusively on GGPoker's YouTube Channel Thursday, November 13: Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Alex Theologis on r/poker, discussing the making of the episode and his online poker journey

"Online poker let me build a life I never thought was possible when I started out," said Alex Theologis, online poker professional. "It's tough sometimes, but I wouldn't trade this job for anything. I just want people who watch Online Poker Millionaires to get a real, honest look at what it means to be a professional player."

Mike Bailey, Director of Online Poker Millionaires, added: "When GGPoker approached me to create Online Poker Millionaires, I felt empowered; I wanted to show viewers the real people living real lives behind the monitors. These high-stakes pros may not care for the limelight, but I felt it was important to be able to highlight the talent and dedication that goes on behind closed doors on a daily basis."

To be ready to catch every moment of the upcoming Online Poker Millionaires, please subscribe to GGPoker's official YouTube channel at GGPoker.TV.

About GGPoker

GGPoker is the World's Biggest Poker Room, with a global player base. It offers a range of innovative games and features, such as the patented Rush Cash poker, All-In or Fold, Flip Go, Spin Gold, Mystery Battle Royale, GGCare GGCheers, integrated staking platform, SnapCam video messaging, PokerCraft, and Smart HUD, all designed to enhance gaming experiences and make poker more fun than ever.

In 2020, GGPoker hosted the world record-breaking WSOP Online main event and in 2022 became the world's largest online poker room. As an exclusive partner of the World Series of Poker, thousands of GGPoker players annually win their way into the WSOP $10K Main Event in Las Vegas and WSOP Paradise $25K Main Event in the Bahamas the poker world's biggest live tournaments. GGPoker won Poker Operator of the Year at the EGR Operator Awards in both 2024 and 2025.

Find out more about GGPoker at GGPoker.com and on Facebook, X and Reddit.

About the Director

Online Poker Millionaires is directed and edited by Mike Bailey, the creative force behind POKERfilms. A passionate poker filmmaker with a reputation for bringing cinematic storytelling and emotional depth to the game, Bailey has spent years documenting the lives, triumphs, and intensity of professional players. His distinctive approach captures both the grind and the glory of modern poker giving Online Poker Millionaires a raw yet aspirational tone that reflects the real world of high-stakes play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110029569/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Paul Burke, press@ggnetwork.com