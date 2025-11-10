GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.: GrocerIQ Holdings Enters Strategic Development Agreement to Deploy Physical AI Systems for Expanding Retail Network

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / GrocerIQ Holdings (OTCID:GRIQ), a developer of applied artificial intelligence systems for real-world environments, today announced that it has entered into a strategic development agreement to design and implement its Physical AI platform for an expanding network of next-generation grocery and retail markets across the United States.

The initial phase of the project has been funded and is underway. Under the agreement, GrocerIQ will develop and deploy its Physical AI infrastructure as the core automation and intelligence layer for a rapidly expanding network of compact, AI-driven grocery markets. The scope of the engagement is designed to scale as the retail network expands toward its long-term goal of over 2,000 locations nationwide, positioning GrocerIQ's Physical AI platform as the foundation for one of the largest real-world AI implementations in the retail sector.

Bringing Artificial Intelligence Into the Physical World

While most AI systems operate in the cloud, GrocerIQ focuses on the next phase of AI evolution: Physical AI, embedding intelligence directly into physical infrastructure. By combining edge computing, computer vision, and sensor-based automation, GrocerIQ enables physical spaces such as retail markets, warehouses, and logistics hubs to sense, analyze, and act autonomously in real time.

"AI doesn't create real-world value until it leaves the server farm," said James Ponce, President of GrocerIQ. Physical AI is about embedding decision-making capability directly into the environment so that operations can respond instantly to real conditions, not just data."

GrocerIQ's platform provides the backbone for this transformation. Its modular, hardware-agnostic system can integrate into compact or large-scale environments, enabling real-time inventory tracking, demand forecasting, and automated restocking. The result is greater operational efficiency, reduced product waste, and optimized supply flow; all without relying on cloud latency.

Commercial Contract Establishes Foundation for Scale

Under the agreement, GrocerIQ will develop and deploy its Physical AI technology as the core automation and analytics layer for a rapidly expanding retail network designed around compact, technology-enabled grocery markets.

The project includes integrating GrocerIQ's edge-intelligence system across multiple pilot locations to manage inventory visibility, product replenishment, and in-store data analytics. The goal is to demonstrate measurable improvements in operational efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience through autonomous processes and real-time optimization.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for GrocerIQ," Ponce continued. It marks our transition from prototype development to commercial execution and validates the real-world applicability of our Physical AI model."

A New Category: Physical AI Infrastructure

GrocerIQ defines Physical AI as the intersection of artificial intelligence, embedded systems, and environmental automation. It represents a shift from cloud dependency to localized intelligence, where machines make decisions at the source of activity.

In retail, this means that shelves, sensors, and devices are continuously learning and adjusting to conditions such as product movement, temperature, or demand fluctuations. By processing data at the edge, GrocerIQ's system maintains operational continuity even in low-connectivity settings, enabling autonomous operations without constant cloud input.

The company's approach addresses one of the biggest challenges in AI adoption: translating data into real-world action. Through Physical AI, GrocerIQ is creating the infrastructure that allows environments to think and respond in real time, what the company calls "intelligence you can touch."

Positioned for Growth

With this contract, GrocerIQ Holdings establishes its position as a pure-play Physical AI company focused on building the next generation of real-world intelligence infrastructure. The company expects additional expansion opportunities as Physical AI adoption accelerates across the retail, logistics, and facilities management sectors.

"Every physical space is becoming a node in an intelligent network," Ponce added. "Our role is to build the system architecture that connects those nodes efficiently, autonomously, and sustainably."

GrocerIQ continues to advance its platform development and is preparing for broader deployment phases following successful pilot integrations.

About GrocerIQ Holdings (OTC: GRIQ)

GrocerIQ Holdings develops edge-AI systems that bring intelligence into the physical world. Through proprietary sensor networks, machine learning, and automation software, GrocerIQ enables retail and logistics environments to monitor, predict, and optimize operations autonomously. The company's mission is to lead the evolution of Physical AI, artificial intelligence that operates not in the cloud, but in the real world.

