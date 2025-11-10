Big Rock Exploration Appoints Douglas Portis as President

Portis to Lead New Era of Growth and Innovation

STILLWATER, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Big Rock Exploration ("Big Rock" or "the Company"), a leading international geoscience consulting and mining services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas H. Portis as President, effective immediately. Portis brings more than two decades of leadership experience across the energy and natural resources sectors, with a career distinguished by technical excellence, strategic insight, and a reputation for transforming complex operations into scalable growth.

Portis joins Big Rock at a pivotal time, as the company accelerates its technical and operational growth to meet rising demand across the mineral and resource sectors. The rapidly expanding market for metals and critical minerals is opening new opportunities for technically advanced exploration firms, and Big Rock is strategically expanding its capabilities, client reach, and leadership in geoscience under Portis's direction.

"Doug represents exactly what Big Rock stands for in this next phase: technical mastery paired with visionary leadership," said Big Rock Exploration directors and cofounders Rob Bergmann and Brian Lentz. "He has a proven track record of turning complex geoscience and operational challenges into clear, actionable strategies that create value. Doug's experience leading teams and building trust across disciplines is exactly what Big Rock needs to lead the company into the future."

Under Portis's leadership, Big Rock will continue to build on its strong foundation of technical excellence and client trust while pursuing new opportunities in emerging mineral markets and advancing innovation in geoscience through next-generation AI and data-driven exploration capabilities.

"Big Rock has built an exceptional foundation with a culture of technical credibility, innovation, and collaboration," said Douglas Portis, President of Big Rock Exploration. "As we move into the next phase of Big Rock, my focus will be on expanding our technical leadership, delivering measurable value to clients, and positioning Big Rock as the trusted partner for the energy transition and resource discovery… unlocking new growth opportunities for our clients and stakeholders."

Throughout his career, Portis has led multi-million-dollar exploration and development initiatives, directed subsurface and asset teams for Pioneer Natural Resources, and advised private and institutional investors on acquisition strategy, deal structuring, and project optimization. His expertise spans structural geology, subsurface characterization, resource optimization, and technical innovation, with a leadership style defined by collaboration, clarity, and execution.

Most recently, Portis led strategic consulting and project development for PEC, LLC and Environmental Resource Management (ERM), where he helped advance projects in hydrogen, helium, and unconventional resource development while building cross-functional teams committed to sustainability and technical excellence.

Big Rock Exploration is an international geoscience consulting and mining services firm providing end-to-end project management and expertise to all sectors that require geological insight. Since 2010 our approach has delivered technical excellence, operational agility, and project support to clients across North America and beyond. We bring deep expertise in mineral exploration and applied geoscience and champion sustainable, science-led resource development.

Big Rock Exploration is part of the BRI (Big Rock Industries) Group - a diversified natural resources group providing management and expertise to related companies, including Relevant Gold, Relevant Copper, F3 Gold, and Exsolve.

