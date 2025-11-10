The National Children's Cancer Society Announces New Mission and Vision Statements Reflecting Its Continued Commitment to Families Impacted by Childhood Cancer

The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with cancer, their families, and survivors, has announced a new mission statement that reflects the organization's expanded and comprehensive approach to care.

BELLEVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS), a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with cancer, their families, and survivors, has announced a new mission statement that reflects the organization's expanded and comprehensive approach to care.

For 38 years, the NCCS has stood beside families navigating the challenges of childhood cancer, offering support where it's needed most. Founded in 1987 by Mark and Carol Stolze and Mark's father, Alvin, the organization began as a response to the financial barriers faced by families in need of lifesaving bone marrow transplants for their children. In its first year, the NCCS covered the costs of twelve transplants, quickly establishing itself as a vital source of hope for families of children battling cancer across the country.

As advancements in healthcare improved access to bone marrow transplants, the NCCS broadened its focus to address other critical needs such as transportation, lodging, and meals; expenses that often make consistent treatment difficult for families. Over time, the organization expanded its programs to include emotional and educational support, as well as international efforts through its Global Outreach Program, which provides lifesaving medications to children in developing countries.

Recognizing that the impact of childhood cancer extends far beyond treatment, the NCCS also developed programs like the Family Support Program, offering personalized guidance from professional case managers, and the Beyond the Cure Program, which equips childhood cancer survivors with tools and resources to live healthier lives post-treatment.

With this evolution in services, the NCCS has unveiled its new mission statement:

The National Children's Cancer Society (NCCS) provides vital and unique services for children with cancer, their families, and survivors. Our comprehensive programs support children and their families at every stage of their journey, addressing immediate and long-term needs, from diagnosis and treatment to survivorship and beyond.

How we support children with cancer, their families, and survivors:

Transportation Assistance Fund : Provides financial support to families so their child has consistent access to care.

Emergency Assistance Fund : A special fund available to families whose child has been inpatient or relocated for an extended period of time, it offers help with essential daily needs, including mortgage payments, prescriptions, car repairs, copays, and more.

Family Support Program : Connects families with highly trained case managers who provide one-on-one emotional support, advocacy tips, and personalized guidance throughout their journey.

Beyond the Cure Program : Empowers childhood cancer survivors with educational resources, a Late Effects After Treatment Tool, long-term care referrals, and a scholarship program to help them achieve their academic goals.

Global Outreach Program: Partners with pharmaceutical companies in the United States to distribute lifesaving medications to hospitals in developing countries, giving children worldwide access to lifesaving treatment.

This updated mission replaces the organization's former mission statement, ensuring its language fully reflects the scope and depth of its support today.

In addition, the NCCS has introduced a new vision statement: "A world in which all children with cancer survive and thrive."

"As our organization continues to grow, this new mission and vision reflect who we are today and where we're going," said Mark Stolze, President and CEO of the NCCS. "We remain committed to helping families overcome the challenges of childhood cancer, from diagnosis through survivorship."

With a renewed focus and clear articulation of its purpose, the NCCS looks forward to continuing its legacy of compassion, innovation, and unwavering support for families across the world.

