Agency Guacamole Gears Up for 9th B.L.N.D. Panel Event on November 13: Fighting for DE&I in Beauty and Beyond

Award-winning, LA-based communications agency is anticipating its biggest event to date as conversations around DE&I in marketing and communications get louder

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Leading marketing firm Agency Guacamole will host the ninth iteration of its signature event this week.

Taking place on November 13 in Los Angeles, the Beauty, Lifestyle & Nurturing Diversity (B.L.N.D.) panel aims to lead conversations around diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the beauty business and beyond.

"It's no secret that diversity and inclusion have been hot topics this year, so in thinking of this year's B.L.N.D. theme we realized we had to go bigger than ever-which is how we came up with 'Progress Under Siege,'" said Bilal Kaiser , Founder and Principal of Agency Guacamole.

"We have an incredible panel lined up to help us navigate difficult conversations around how brands can improve their DE&I commitments-a core value for us as an agency-in the midst of today's complex social and political landscape."

This year's discussion arrives at the crossroads of a critical point in time in not just the beauty/lifestyle world, but the corporate world across industries. The 2025 B.L.N.D. panel will explore how brands, creators and the media can reaffirm their commitment to DE&I with authenticity, accountability and intentionality.

Moderated by Bilal Kaiser, this year's panel will feature three powerhouse women: Lisa Price , Founder and President of Carol's Daughter ; Jessica Phillips , Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty ; and Monica Ravi-Conway , Beauty Creator.

"Growing up, the examples from my family taught me that activism often meant simply existing authentically, long before terms like DE&I existed," said Lisa Price, Founder and President of Carol's Daughter and a 2025 B.L.N.D. Panelist. "At Carol's Daughter, I carried that spirit forward, by genuinely reflecting and celebrating the beauty of Black & Brown women-a 'simple' action in an industry that had historically overlooked us."

"When we launched in 1993, we didn't just fill a gap; we proved that an incredible community of women were waiting," Price continued." Now, for me, building true equity means paving the way and empowering the next generation of visionaries to scale their incredible ideas, completely on their own terms. I'm genuinely thrilled and can't wait to delve deeper into this conversation on stage at B.L.N.D."

Also on stage will be Jessica Phillips, Vice President of Merchandising at Ulta Beauty, who has been instrumental in expanding Ulta Beauty's MUSE program, empowering early-stage BIPOC-founded brands with the tools, insights and opportunities to succeed in retail and beyond, along with global beauty mega-creator Monica Ravi-Conway, who has been championing inclusive beauty with her signature mantra, "No B.S., Just Beauty."

The 2025 B.L.N.D. event is proudly sponsored by leading names in the beauty industry, including Carol's Daughter , Baxter of California and Dermablend Professional , all part of the Kar Eve Beauty Group, among other leading hair, skin and color cosmetics brands hosting unique activations designed to spark creativity and connection.

Since launching in 2018, B.L.N.D. has hosted dynamic panels in Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta and online, uniting thought leaders to reimagine what inclusivity in beauty and lifestyle really looks like.

"B.L.N.D. has always been a safe space for honest, empowering dialogue," added Kaiser. "And I'm hopeful this year's panel goes even further - focusing not just on reflection, but on real solutions that help brands and communities use their platforms for meaningful change."

