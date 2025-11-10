Vbrick, the leading end-to-end enterprise video solution provider, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Polkadot sub0 SYMBIOSIS conference, November 14-16, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As an official media partner and sponsor, Vbrick will power multi-lingual live streaming of the event and spotlight its Verified Authentic framework as a core innovation in the fight for content integrity.

Vbrick's Chairman and CEO, Paul Sparta, will deliver a mainstage presentation, Surviving the Content Tsunami Entity-hood and Truth, on Saturday, November 15, at 11 a.m. local time, exploring the acceleration of content generation, and determining entity-hood and personhood as we redefine authenticity in an AI-enhanced world.

In the modern Web3 era, the rapid rise of AI-generated video has made it increasingly difficult to distinguish what's authentic from what's fabricated. As content manipulation, deepfakes, and misinformation threaten credibility across every sector, Verified Authentic shifts the paradigm from reactive detection of manipulated media to proactive, verifiable ownership. It empowers enterprises, creators, and platforms to publish media with embedded proof of provenance. By combining C2PA and CAWG standards with blockchain technology, leveraging Polkadot's architecture, Verified Authentic ensures that any media accessed via a trusted player can be traced to its rightful owner.

"In an age where manipulated media can undermine trust in institutions, people, and brands, the ability to prove content provenance is no longer optional it is essential," said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. "Verified Authentic marks a turning point, offering an immutable backbone of truth for digital media."

Sub0 SYMBIOSIS, Polkadot's flagship conference, brings together builders, innovators, and thought leaders for three days of keynotes, panels, fireside chats, workshops, and a 24-hour hackathon. Vbrick will power the live broadcast of the conference sessions, enabling global remote attendance with high-quality, secure enterprise streaming capabilities. The event is free for all in-person and virtual attendees. For more information and to register to attend visit sub0.gg

About Vbrick and Verified Authentic

Vbrick transforms unstructured video data into a powerful source of enterprise intelligence. As the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider, Vbrick's AI-powered, cloud-native solution delivers the right video asset to any business process or AI agent via MCP (Model Context Protocol). By turning video into a connected data layer that is searchable, secure, and seamlessly integrated, Vbrick enables organizations to harness their content's full potential and accelerate work at scale. Learn more at vbrick.com.

Verified Authentic is Vbrick's blockchain-powered content authentication and provenance framework. It extends the C2PA and CAWG content authenticity standard with immutable proofs of ownership, leveraging a Polkadot blockchain architecture to ensure verification that resists tampering, misattribution, and deepfake attacks. To learn more, visit verifiedauthentic.io

