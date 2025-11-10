New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today launched Storage Management, which helps teams eliminate waste and prevent unexpected cloud object storage spend. The new product is now generally available for Amazon S3, with previews available for Google Cloud Storage and Azure Blob Storage.

Growing cloud object storage usage from data-intensive and AI workloads-including large-scale training datasets, model artifacts and inference logs-has led to a rapid rise in cloud storage costs. Effectively managing these costs has become a key challenge for operations and cloud efficiency teams, many of which struggle to identify the workloads or stakeholders that are driving costs within large, shared buckets. These teams also regularly lack the granular context across metadata and access patterns that is needed to enforce lifecycle or tiering policies effectively.

As a result, uncovering specific savings opportunities-such as transitioning cold data from expensive storage classes, deleting duplicate objects or stopping the accumulation of non-current object versions-becomes a time-consuming, manual and reactive effort.

Datadog Storage Management addresses these challenges by providing detailed insights into cloud object storage at the bucket and prefix levels across billions of objects. With it, teams can catch anomalies in storage growth and access patterns, analyze storage behavior in context, and act on specific, automated recommendations to reduce cloud storage spend faster. The product complements Datadog's Cloud Cost Management with a focus on object storage, delivering deeper visibility into usage, cost trends and optimization opportunities.

"For companies building AI products, data storage and processing is consistently the third-highest contributor to cost-greater than expenses for AI model training and inferencing," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "With Datadog Storage Management, teams are empowered to optimize cloud storage costs and prevent unexpected spend. By rightsizing these costs, companies can keep their focus on building better products and bringing them to market."

Datadog Storage Management helps organizations optimize cloud storage by providing:

Granular Visibility : Pinpoint cost drivers such as infrequently accessed, temporary or duplicate data across workloads, teams and environments.

: Pinpoint cost drivers such as infrequently accessed, temporary or duplicate data across workloads, teams and environments. Unified Context: Correlate cost, usage and metadata across buckets and prefixes in a single view to confidently enforce lifecycle, tiering and retention policies.

Correlate cost, usage and metadata across buckets and prefixes in a single view to confidently enforce lifecycle, tiering and retention policies. Proactive Anomaly Detection and Alerts : Quickly identify and respond to anomalous storage growth, cost spikes and unexpected access patterns.

: Quickly identify and respond to anomalous storage growth, cost spikes and unexpected access patterns. Targeted Optimization Recommendations: Accelerate savings with specific, actionable recommendations on where to re-tier, archive or delete data.

To learn more about Datadog Storage Management, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/storage-management-amazon-s3.

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

