Finish Thompson, Inc.: Finish Thompson Inc. Announces Launch of Groundbreaking SX Series Explosion-Proof Electric Motor for Drum Pump Applications

ERIE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Finish Thompson, Inc., an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking SX series explosion-proof motor for drum and barrel pumps.

Designed for global operation, the SX motor is the first-of-its-kind economical electric explosion-proof/flame-proof motor. Engineered with a powerful two speed motor that can produce up to 17 gpm (64.4 lpm) at full speed and up to 7 gpm (26.5 lpm) at low speed for non-flammables, and up to 4 gpm (15.1 lpm) for flammable or combustible fluids. Additionally, the SX motor can rapidly empty a full 55-gallon drum (˜200 liters) in just over three minutes, while the low speed allows smaller containers to be filled with minimal splashing.

"The SX series motor brings the 'X' factor for transfer of flammable and combustible fluids as well as applications in hazardous locations," said Casey Bowes, CEO of Finish Thompson. "The built-in grounding lug also allows the motor, pump tube, and container to be bonded and grounded together to dissipate possible accumulations of static electricity."

Weighing in at just 6.6 pounds (3 kg), the SX motor is lightweight, can empty multiple containers in succession, and comes in three models for worldwide operation:

S1X: IP55/TEFC, QPS certified for Class 1, Division 1, Group D environments with a T3 temperature rating

S2X: IP55/TEFC, CE, ATEX and ICEx certified for II 2G Ex db IIB T5 Gb environments

S3X: IP55/TEFC, CE, ATEX and ICEx certified for II 2G Ex db IIB T4 Gb environments and high ambient temperature applications

The SX series groundbreaking explosion-proof motor for drum and barrel pump transfer of flammable fluids yet again demonstrates Finish Thompson's continued innovation and commitment to being a leader in the corrosive fluid transfer space. Visit FTI for more information on the SX series motor.

###

About Finish Thompson, Inc.

Finish Thompson Inc. (FTI), an international leader in the corrosive chemical transfer industry, has been dedicated to its customers' needs since 1951. For nearly 75 years, FTI has fostered a culture of foresight and adaptability to stay in touch with industry trends and growth. Today, we manufacture more than 10 different lines of pumps, including drum and barrel pumps, centrifugal pumps, and air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps. FTI is proud to serve distributors and customers on six continents and support nearly 40 different industries across the globe.

Visit the FTI newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Contact:

Kimberly Day

814-455-4478 x314

kday@finishthompson.com

SOURCE: Finish Thompson, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/finish-thompson-inc.-announces-launch-of-groundbreaking-sx-series-expl-1099661