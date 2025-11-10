Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Dr. Gordon McIvor, President, Empire Club Foundation and his team, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate their new charitable partnership with TMX Group, aligned with a focus on youth and educational opportunities.

The Empire Club Foundation is the charitable arm of the Empire Club of Canada and works to expand the reach of the Club by bringing underrepresented groups to the table. The Foundation is presently launching several exciting new programs that will reach many young people across the country and help to prepare them to be good citizens through a knowledge of civic discourse and how it works. By bringing more young people to the Club and getting them involved, the Foundation is helping prepare the leaders of tomorrow.

This November 10th, the Foundation is hosting a Remembrance Day-themed event that will examine a group of girls who came together to grow and harvest food for rationed soldiers and Canadians, and in so doing opened the door for many Canadian women to play a far greater role in society.

