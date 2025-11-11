Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the sale of its water, waste treatment, and recycling facilities (the "Assets"). The Company and the former purchaser have renegotiated the terms related for the $7.5 million termination fee resulting in GIP having the ability to assume control of the former purchaser's water and recycling operating asset. GIP and the former purchaser have executed a term sheet, binding on the former purchaser with the transaction expected to close at GIP's discretion over next 30 days or concurrent with the senior debt refinancing discussed below. Following the completion of the transaction, the acquired facility is expected to contribute approximately $3-5 million of additional divisional EBITDA, inclusive of expected synergies.

As a result of the termination fee settlement, GIP has executed a senior secured debenture financing term sheet with total proceeds sufficient to pay off current corporate debt and provide additional working capital.

In addition, GIP continues to advance definitive documentations with other parties regarding the sale of its Assets.

GIP and its corporate lender have agreed to an amendment to its corporate credit facility (the "Facility") to provide a waiver of certain events of default under the Facility subject to meeting certain covenants and conditions, including completion of refinancing.

"The Future Energy Park is, in GIP's view, the premier biofuels development in North America. Given the current world trade situation and current announcements from the Canadian federal government regarding support for projects like this, additional tailwinds exist for commencement of the project. In addition to that, the production of these fuels and subsequent high protein animal feed in the Canadian market are vitally important to the Canadian agricultural sector and the Canadian economy," said Jesse Douglas, CEO. "Our team couldn't be more excited about the anticipated closing of these milestone transactions to bring The Future Energy Park through its final steps to construction."

UPDATE ON GREEN GAS COLORADO

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Green Impact Partners U.S., Inc. ("GIP US") and its 50% partner in the Colorado JV, US Infrastructure Investments Holdings LLC ("Infrastructure") have settled all disputes and alleged defaults by executing an amended partnership agreement (the "LLCA") for the Colorado JV resulting in GIP US having exclusive discretion to manage and control the business and affairs of the Colorado JV, subject to certain customary minority rights for Infrastructure. Concurrent with the execution of the amended LLCA, both GIPUS and Infrastructure waived existing disputes and alleged claims of default previously disclosed with respect to the Colorado JV. The Colorado JV is currently in default under its credit agreement with the project lender. The Company is working on an agreement with the Colorado JV lender to provide a waiver of the current defaults for a sufficient period of time to enable the Colorado JV to pursue the remedies available under its Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract to complete the necessary equipment and design improvements to the facilities to improve performance.

