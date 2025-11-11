DALTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
To participate in the conference call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be
An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:
The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.
CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com
SOURCE: The Dixie Group
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dixie-group-2025-q3-earnings-release-and-conference-call-1099931