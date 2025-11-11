Global process intelligence leader expands presence to help Korean enterprises realize value from their AI investments

Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, today announced the opening of its office in Korea, located in Seoul's Gangnam Parnas Tower.

Across Asia-Pacific, enterprises are investing heavily in artificial intelligence yet most are still struggling to turn those investments into measurable business outcomes. The new Celonis Korea office marks a strategic move to help organizations close that gap and realize Return on AI (RoAI) by combining the power of AI with Process Intelligence.

As Korean organizations accelerate their digital transformation programs, Celonis is helping them bridge the divide between AI expectation and AI impact ensuring that innovation translates into real, measurable value.

The Celonis team in the Seoul office and its partners will support enterprises as they move toward the AI-driven and composable enterprise of the future one that can improve continuously, adapt instantly, and innovate freely.

"Korea is among the most advanced and innovative markets in Asia, especially when it comes to AI-led transformation," said Bastian Nominacher, co-CEO and co-Founder of Celonis. "Our new office in Seoul reflects our commitment to helping Korean enterprises turn AI investments into operational excellence. It's the next step in our mission to make AI truly work in the enterprise and to deliver real value."

Since announcing its collaboration with Samsung Fire Marine Insurance (SFMI) last year, Celonis has continued to strengthen its footprint in Korea. Working with SFMI and other leading Korean enterprises, Celonis has demonstrated how process intelligence delivers real operational improvements helping organizations identify inefficiencies, quantify their impact, and drive optimization.

Jay Chun, Managing Director for Celonis Korea, added, "Korean enterprises are ready to move beyond automation toward true intelligence. We're proud to work alongside leading organizations to help their teams innovate faster, operate smarter, and compete globally by combining AI with process intelligence."

Over the past year, Celonis has expanded its relationships with financial services, manufacturing companies, reinforcing its role as a trusted transformation partner in Korea's rapidly digitizing economy.

To maximize its impact in Korea, Celonis will continue to collaborate with its global strategic partner KPMG, as well as UClick, a respected local systems integrator. Together, the partners will deliver integrated offerings combining the Celonis Process Intelligence platform and consulting-led transformation for customers in key industries, such as manufacturing and finance, using AI and process intelligence to help identify inefficiencies and drive measurable value.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. Powered by process mining and AI, the Celonis Process Intelligence Platform integrates process data and business context to create a living digital twin of business operations. We enable thousands of companies worldwide to understand how their business actually runs and, together with their partners, build intelligent solutions that transform and continuously improve the way they operate unlocking billions in value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

2025 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110708419/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

press@celonis.com