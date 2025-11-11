Commencement Bank Welcomes Senior Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer, Don Brown

TACOMA, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) is pleased to announce that Don Brown has joined the bank as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Brown will target South King County and play an instrumental role in the bank's continued growth in that market.

"As we continue to execute our strategic plan, it is increasingly important for us to maintain alignment with local bankers who are seasoned in their markets and who provide value beyond the industry standard. I have personally worked in the same local footprint as Don for many years and have witnessed his expertise and integrity first-hand. He is an individual who reflects our values, will strengthen our presence, and will deepen relationships within our communities," said Nigel L. English, Commencement Bank President & Chief Operating Officer.

Brown comes to Commencement following a short tenure at First Citizens Bank. Prior to this, he spent nearly ten years with local Kitsap Bank as a Commercial Relationship Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Pacific Lutheran University and was a board member for The First Tee of South Puget Sound for nine years. Brown will work out of the bank's Auburn branch and began on October 31st, 2025.

Don Brown, SVP Commercial Banking Officer

About Commencement Bancorp, Inc.

Commencement Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. Commencement Bank was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, King, and Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of experienced banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

For further discussion, please contact the following:

John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253-284-1802

Nigel L. English, President & Chief Operating Officer | 253-284-1801

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe Commencement Bancorp, Inc.'s and Commencement Bank's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; greater than expected costs to integrate acquisitions, adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and Commencement Bank's ability to succeed in its problem-asset resolution efforts; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. Neither Commencement Bancorp, Inc. nor Commencement Bank undertakes any obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

