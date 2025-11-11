Eco Innovation Group, Inc: Eco Innovation Group and WRA Holdings Share Detailed Plan for Costa Rica Redevelopment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Eco Innovation Group, Inc. ("ECOX" or the "Company"), today announced the release of additional information outlining the Costa Rica Visioning Plan, prepared by WRA Holdings, Inc. ("WRA") as part of the ongoing process to merge WRA's operating business into ECOX through a share-exchange transaction.

The Visioning Plan (linked here) illustrates a comprehensive national redevelopment concept for the coastal city of Limón, envisioned as the Caribbean Gateway to Costa Rica. The plan integrates modern transportation, tourism, and environmental systems designed to position Limón as a major economic hub for the country and the region, providing a framework for collaboration between the public and private sectors to modernize Costa Rica's infrastructure and expand long-term economic opportunity.

The Plan establishes a unified transportation and logistics network connecting rail, port, and air facilities to streamline the movement of goods and people throughout the country. Modernization of Limón's port facilities will include advanced cargo handling, cleaner maritime technologies, and expanded cruise operations to accommodate the next generation of global shipping and tourism traffic. By linking a new train terminal directly to the updated docks and to a relocated international airport, the Visioning Plan positions Limón as a central interchange for trade, tourism, and national logistics-relieving congestion elsewhere in Costa Rica while creating a gateway for international commerce.

Equally important, the Plan reimagines Limón's urban core as a vibrant coastal destination built on sustainability and cultural heritage. A pedestrian waterfront boardwalk, boutique marina village, and redeveloped main street will blend modern design with historic Caribbean character. The restored city center, anchored by a civic plaza and landmark church, will serve as a gathering place for residents and visitors alike.

A major component of the Visioning Plan is the relocation and expansion of Limón's international airport. The new airport is envisioned as a regional aviation hub capable of handling larger commercial aircraft and international passenger traffic. Its placement on the western edge of Limón will connect directly with the national railway and logistics corridor, creating seamless integration between air, sea, and land transport. This multimodal connectivity is designed to strengthen Costa Rica's competitiveness in global trade, increase tourism capacity, and attract sustained foreign investment.

Beyond transportation, the Visioning Plan introduces new residential and mixed-use developments designed to bring residents and businesses back into Limón's historic core. Resort-style living accommodations, new hospitality projects, and cultural attractions will encourage population growth and long-term economic activity, while job creation and training programs in logistics, renewable energy, and tourism will help build a skilled local workforce. Green corridors, public parks, and ecological buffer zones are woven throughout the design to preserve coastal ecosystems and promote environmental balance.

Together with renewable energy initiatives, waste-to-energy conversion, and clean-water infrastructure, these projects establish a model for sustainable urban redevelopment across Central America.

"This Plan captures the large scale of what WRA is building for the country Costa Rica," said Richard Hawkins, CEO of Eco Innovation Group. "We wanted our shareholders to see what this redevelopment really looks like and how far the design has progressed. It's exciting to watch ECOX participate in a process that connects infrastructure, community, and sustainability at a national level."

Cornel Alvarado, President and CEO of WRA Holdings, Inc., added, "This vision represents our long-term commitment to Costa Rica's future. We're not just rebuilding a port city; we're creating a model for balanced growth that respects the country's heritage while preparing it for the next century of commerce and connectivity."

Shareholders and interested parties can view or download the complete presentation at the following link:

View the full Costa Rica Visioning Presentation here

WRA Holdings, Inc. is a multinational infrastructure development company focused on public- and private-partnership projects that drive economic growth, environmental renewal, and urban redevelopment. The company's flagship Costa Rica initiative integrates national rail, airport and logistics systems, port revitalization, waste-to-energy conversion, clean-water programs, and healthcare infrastructure to build a cleaner, more connected nation and create long-term regional prosperity.

Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTCID:ECOX) is a Nevada corporation focused on providing strategic advisory and compliance services tailored to micro-cap and small-cap public companies and private enterprises preparing to enter the public markets. ECOX bridges the gap between under-resourced issuers and capital markets access by structuring and supporting share-exchange mergers, public offerings, and other transactions that create pathways for growth and shareholder value.

