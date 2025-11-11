Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK) ("Tuktu" or the "Company"), a junior oil and gas producer based in Calgary, Alberta, announces that it has scheduled a special meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders in response to a requisition from certain shareholders who purport to hold approximately 31% of the Company's outstanding Common Shares, as noted in Tuktu's press release dated October 23, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has convened the Meeting in keeping with its commitment to good governance.

The Board does not support the proposed actions by the requisitioning shareholders.

The Board appreciates the continued engagement of Tuktu shareholders and expresses confidence in the Company's strategic direction under the oversight of the current Board and the leadership of its recently appointed Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jeremy Hodder. Mr. Hodder is conducting a comprehensive strategic review of Tuktu's oil and gas assets and operations. He, together with Tuktu's newly constituted technical team under his leadership, are focused on enhancing Tuktu's underperforming assets and significantly improving the operational excellence and the direction thereof. The Board expresses confidence in the Company's new strategic direction and looks forward to constructive dialogue with all shareholders as it advances its plans to create long-term value.

The Meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at a time and location to be determined. The record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of the Meeting and to vote at the Meeting is set as December 1, 2025.

Tuktu will provide further details in a management information circular and related meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders and posted on the Company's website and its SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca), as required by applicable law.

This news release is not intended to, and does not, constitute a solicitation of proxies in relation to the Meeting. Any solicitation of proxies, by or on behalf of management of Tuktu in relation to the Meeting will take place upon and following the dissemination of the management information circular and other meeting materials in accordance with applicable law.

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among other things: Tuktu's business, strategy, goals, objectives, operations and plans; the Company's strategic vision; expectations in respect of the Company's strategic review of Tuktu's oil and gas assets and operations; the ability of Mr. Hodder and the Company's newly constituted technical team to significantly improve the operational excellence and direction of the Company's assets; the new strategic direction of the Company; the Company's approach to shareholder value creation; statements regarding the Meeting, including timing and format thereof; and the dissemination of a management information circular in respect of the Meeting, including timing thereof.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

