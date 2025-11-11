Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2025) - Renowned US-based performance sports accessories brand Aegend has proudly announced the launch of its all-new 2026 Lightweight Winter Gloves. These exciting new winter gloves feature a wide range of high-tech thermal functions, and they are now available on the global Amazon store of Aegend. Founded in 2010, Aegend is a global leader in performance sports accessories, and it offers a wide range of high-tech performance sports accessories for men and women around the world.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our 2026 Aegend Lightweight Winter Gloves for men and women who love to keep their hands warm, while doing everything they have to do, without having to take their gloves off," said Jack Booker, the spokesperson of Aegend, while announcing the launch of the Aegend 2026 Lightweight Winter Gloves. "These warm running gloves are touchscreen friendly, which means users can use their smartphones with these gloves on," he added. According to Jack Booker, these thermal gloves are also good for other activities such as cold weather driving, cycling, hiking, or playing other sports.

In addition, these durable Aegend Lightweight Winter Gloves feature non-slip materials and are made with polyester fleece and moisture-wicking, anti-slip silicone. Moreover, they are available in three sizes of small, medium, and large to ensure a precise fit. They are stretchy and durable, making them perfect for dog walks, lifting stuff in the snow, or even cold weather training. Furthermore, they are sleek, practical, and cozy, featuring an Advanced Thermal Technology with enhanced warmth and touchscreen control. The updated thermal lining provides balanced warmth without added bulk, making them an ideal choice when using a smartphone in the cold outdoors, without having to take the gloves off each time.

The unique combination of warmth, flexibility, elasticity, and most importantly, digital convenience offers users an effortless experience in cold-weather conditions. Engineered with high-density polyester-spandex blend, the gloves deliver exceptional breathability and moisture control while maintaining a sleek, lightweight fit.

For more information, please click the link below:

www.amazon.com/dp/B0777NBXJ7

Non-slip Design

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/273598_489b2cf5342649f2_001full.jpg

Snug and Flexible Fit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/273598_489b2cf5342649f2_002full.jpg

High-Tech Thermal Materials

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/273598_489b2cf5342649f2_003full.jpg

Advanced Touchscreen Compatibility



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/273598_489b2cf5342649f2_004full.jpg

Warm gloves for running, driving, cycling, hiking, or playing other sports

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/273598_489b2cf5342649f2_005full.jpg

Source: Aegend

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273598

SOURCE: China Newswire