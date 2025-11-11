Adani Group Announces Strategic Entry into Battery Energy Storage Sector with one of the World's Largest Single-location BESS Projects

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adani Group announces its foray into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with a pioneering 1126 MW / 3530 MWh project (The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and energy capacity 3530 MWh. This means that BESS would be able to store 3530 MWh of energy - extending power capacity of 1126 MW by ~3 hrs). This project, entailing deployment of more than 700 BESS containers, will be the largest BESS installation in India and one of the world's largest single-location BESS deployments. This historic project will be commissioned by March 2026.

This strategic initiative is a major step toward enhancing India's energy security, enabling round-the-clock clean electricity and supporting the country's transition to a low-carbon future. The BESS will play a critical role in easing peak load pressures, reducing transmission congestion, and mitigating solar curtailment, thereby improving grid reliability and efficiency.

The project is in the advance stages of deployment at Khavda, the worlds' largest renewable energy plant. The project is being developed with cutting-edge lithium-ion battery technology and is being integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure optimal performance and reliability. The deployment will support peak load management and energy shifting, thereby playing a critical role in decarbonizing the power sector. This pioneering project will serve as a cornerstone in the world's clean energy evolution, enabling grid stability, renewable integration, and round-the-clock power availability, while positioning the Khavda renewable energy plant as the world's largest RE and storage park.

A Strategic Leap Toward Energy Transition

Speaking on the occasion of the announcement, Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, said, "Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future. With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India's energy independence and sustainability. This initiative will enable us to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions at scale."

With this strategic entry, the Adani Group joins the ranks of global energy leaders investing in large-scale storage infrastructure, marking a transformative moment in India's clean energy journey.

Scaling Ambitions: 15 GWh by FY27 and 50 GWh in Five Years

Building on this flagship deployment, the Adani Group has laid out a clear and ambitious roadmap to scale its energy storage footprint. The Group plans to deploy an additional 15 GWh of BESS capacity by March 2027, with a long-term target of 50 GWh total over the next five years. This scale of ambition reflects the Group's commitment to building a resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem that aligns with India's net-zero goals and global climate commitments.

