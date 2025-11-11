Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
11.11.2025 04:48 Uhr
Join the Beelink Discussion and Win One of 200 Beelink ME Pro NAS

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink has officially launched an online discussion giveaway titled "What Should Your Ideal NAS Look Like?" - inviting users worldwide to envision their dream NAS device.

Promotion image

The discussion centers on key aspects such as size, cooling system, dust-cleaning convenience, maintenance solutions, DIY flexibility, exterior design, and operating noise.

The event runs from November 10th to November 30th, and participants can share their insights on Beelink's official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X, and Reddit.

Based on the quality and depth of participants' responses, Beelink will select 200 winners to receive the upcoming Beelink ME Pro NAS. Outstanding discussion entries will also be featured publicly.

Beelink calls for creative and thoughtful input from users, aiming to foster a collective effort in shaping the future of the NAS industry.

For more information, please visit Beelink's official social channels below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1140939931496076&set=a.567353752188033
X: https://x.com/Beelinkofficial/status/1987844793956016529
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ38fMNErLk/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/post/UgkxLTT8v_X0Nw0QLNN9LjihWJnxfguqYK-L
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/BeelinkOfficial/comments/1otb9sf/join_the_beelink_discussion_share_your_ideas/

About Beelink:

Beelink is a technology brand focused on electronic product solutions. The company prioritizes user needs, addressing the demand for smaller desktops with its mini-PCs, and building an ecosystem of accessories to meet expanding requirements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818517/Promotion_image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/join-the-beelink-discussion-and-win-one-of-200-beelink-me-pro-nas-302610973.html

