Beehive, Future Fund Oman, and Sohar International Launch SME Lending Portfolio

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beehive, the region's pioneering SME lending platform, has partnered with Future Fund Oman (FFO), an Oman Investment Authority (OIA) fund, and Sohar International to launch a new SME lending portfolio, marking a significant step in expanding access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises in Oman. Since its launch, the portfolio has already deployed over OMR 7.1 million in funding to Omani SMEs, supporting business growth, innovation, and diversification across the Sultanate.

The new financing option provides quick business funding solutions within two weeks of application, along with flexible repayment plans that help SME owners cover operational needs and scale sustainably. This initiative strengthens national efforts to expand financing tools, increase access to resources for entrepreneurs, and aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by fostering a competitive knowledge economy, supporting innovation, and enhancing SMEs' role in economic growth and job creation.

The portfolio is operated by Beehive, the first regulated digital SME lending platform in the region since 2014, and the first to implement this type of financing within FFO's ecosystem. Leveraging AI-driven credit assessments, Beehive provides a streamlined, data-backed process that enables faster and more accurate lending decisions for SMEs.

Peter Tavener, CEO and Co-Founder of Beehive, stated:

"Partnering with Future Fund Oman is a strategic milestone in Beehive's decade-long presence in the region. This collaboration validates our business model and strengthens our position as a trusted non-banking finance provider. With FFO's support, we are equipped to address the increasing demand for SME funding and further drive sustainable economic growth in Oman."

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said:

"Empowering the Sultanate's entrepreneurial ecosystem is a key pillar of our strategy, as SMEs are the true engines of economic growth and diversification. This strategic collaboration with Future Fund Oman and Beehive is a powerful reflection of that commitment, and we are privileged to be the exclusive banking partner for this landmark initiative. By providing tailored financial solutions through this partnership, we are actively contributing to the broader goal of enabling SMEs across the country. This effort showcases how fostering robust public-private partnerships directly contributes to the ambitious goals of Oman Vision 2040 and builds a more diversified and sustainable future for the Sultanate."

The program reflects FFO's role in aligning with the national financing framework for SMEs and startups under the OIA's mandate, reinforcing Oman's economic diversification goals.

About Beehive:

Founded in 2014, Beehive is the first digital SME lending platform in the MENA region to be regulated by the DFSA and by the FSA in Oman. Beehive connects businesses seeking finance with investors willing to support their growth, offering a faster and more flexible funding option for SMEs. Through technology and a commitment to supporting regional businesses, Beehive has become a trusted partner for SMEs across the GCC. Learn more at?https://www.beehive.om.

In the UAE, Beehive P2P Limited is regulated by the DFSA. In Oman, Beehive Financial Technology SPC is regulated by the FSA. In KSA, Beehive Saudi for Technology and Information Systems Company is subject to regulatory approval.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman's fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint-including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia-Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.sib.om.

About Future Fund Oman (FFO):

Established by Oman Investment Authority as per directives from His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Fund comprises a capital totaling OMR 2 billion. The Fund offers an array of funding opportunities for selected investors and partners looking to play a role in enhancing and stimulating Oman's economic landscape. FFO targets all economic sectors, excluding oil, gas, and real estate, with a focus on services, manufacturing, mining, clean energy, tourism, telecommunications and information technology, logistics, and food. Website: https://www.futurefund.om/

