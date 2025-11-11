TCL Signs Landmark Memorandum of Understanding During IOC President Kirsty Coventry's Inaugural Visit to China

Announcement to Deepen Cooperation Accompanied by

Ceremony to Unveil Olympic Rings at TCL CSOT

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global technology company, today announced that it has jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The seven-year commitment underscores TCL's dedication to promote the Olympic spirit and will focus on three key areas:

Leverage TCL's innovative technologies to empower the Olympic Movement

Elevate the Olympic Games for audiences, athletes, and organizers

Contribute to a more technologically advanced, more sustainable, and better future.

The agreement was formalized during a visit by IOC President Kirsty Coventry and an IOC delegation to TCL CSOT in Shenzhen, part of her first trip to China since assuming the role in June 2025. TCL CSOT is one of the world's preeminent providers of display solutions with the world's second largest LCD production capacity and the world's largest LTPS production capacity.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said: "TCL's innovative spirit and technology support the Olympic vision to build a better world through sport. I look forward to seeing the impact of this collaboration at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond."

"The signing of this MoU and TCL's TOP Partnership will enable TCL to transform how people worldwide enjoy the Olympic Games through technology integration, athlete engagement, and community empowerment, reflecting our commitment to 'Inspire Greatness' through sport," said Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL.

TCL will leverage the latest display and audio technology to bring fans closer to the action of the Olympic Games than ever before, and supply the Olympic Village with home appliances such as air conditioners to enhance athlete comfort and enjoyment. As the sponsor of the Athlete Moment, TCL will also use its display technology to help athletes connect with their families and friends immediately after competing.

Ceremony celebrates TCL's alignment with Olympic values

The visit also saw the unveiling of the Olympic rings at TCL CSOT, accompanied by a traditional lion dance. The ceremony symbolizes TCL's steadfast commitment to the Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship, and respect.

President Coventry toured TCL CSOT's exhibition hall, seeing first-hand how the company has continuously pioneered breakthrough technologies to deliver an unparalleled user experience for customers, holding nearly 25,000 global patent grants. She also visited its T2 TV panel factory, the most efficient, innovative and sustainably designed facility of its kind, representing an investment of USD 3.4 billion. Covering an area equivalent to 12 football fields, the fully automated factory can produce 170,000 units per month.

About TCL

Founded in 1981, TCL-short for "The Creative Life"-embodies creativity in every aspect of life. As a leading technology company, TCL is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions-including TVs, smartphones, audio products, smart home devices, display technologies, and clean energy-that enhance customer experiences through TCL Industries and TCL Technology.

As of now, with 47 R&D centers and 39 manufacturing bases globally, TCL operates in over 160 countries and regions, cementing its position as a globally competitive smart technology brand. To further inspire greatness, TCL has become an official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

