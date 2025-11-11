Groundswell Honors Rural Leaders With 2025 Rural Power Awards at Rural Renaissance Roadshow

Awardees Define Tribal Sovereignty and Rural Self-Determination

AUBURN, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Tonight, at the opening celebration of the 2025 Rural Renaissance Roadshow, Groundswell proudly announced the winners of its Rural Power Awards. The 2025 awards honored three extraordinary leaders whose community-led work exemplifies tribal sovereignty, self-determination, and long-term resilience in rural America.

The annual awards recognized rural leaders and grassroots organizations who have taken decisive action to shape their tribal nations and local communities' futures on their own terms - uplifting local values, preserving natural and cultural resources, and investing in sustainable economic development.

This year's honorees spanned three states and reflected a shared commitment to standing up for local priorities - whether resisting development unaligned with local values, reclaiming tribal infrastructure and energy sovereignty or revitalizing a rural economy while honoring community roots.

2025 Rural Power Award Honorees

Gov. Stephen Roe Lewis - Gila River Indian Community, Arizona

A lifelong advocate for Indigenous sovereignty and sustainable development, Governor Lewis was recognized for his transformative leadership in restoring the Gila River, implementing solar and hydroelectric energy and creating new opportunities for education, housing, and public infrastructure guided by O'odham values and agricultural traditions. His administration has reconnected environmental stewardship with energy innovation while securing federal resources through groundbreaking self-determination programs.

Jason Dunn - Fitzgerald-Ben Hill County Development Authority, Georgia

An economic developer with deep local roots, Dunn received the award for spearheading a rural renaissance in Fitzgerald and Ben Hill County that is built on the region's rich agricultural heritage of growing peanuts and timber farming. Since 2016, his leadership has brought more than $250 million in capital investment to the region while expanding workforce training, preserving quality of life, and centering the voices of community members in every step of development.

Tracy O'Neill - Preserve Cheatham County, Tennessee

A founding member of Preserve Cheatham County - the citizens' coalition that successfully united neighbors, farmers, and local officials to stop a proposed methane gas plant that would have disrupted their roads, health, and peace - Tracy O'Neill represents a grassroots coalition of neighbors who organized to protect their county's agricultural heritage. Tracy spoke on the panel, and she will give the Rural Power Award jacket to Preserve Cheatham County member Jo Ann Ray - who hosted bi-weekly meetings at her Christian Bookstore in the center of Ashland City from the group's founding and throughout the fight. A dedicated grassroots organizer and advocate, Tracy is dedicated to protecting rural communities, farmlands, and natural resources from irresponsible development and government overreach.

The Rural Power Awards were presented during the opening night celebration of the Roadshow, which also featured music by Nashville-based recording artist Jervis Campbell. A panel discussion with the honorees highlighted how rural leaders are shaping sustainable and self-directed paths forward.

Now in its third year, the Rural Renaissance Roadshow is bringing together more than 200 local leaders for workshops, visionary keynotes, and field visits focused on rural resilience in energy, food, water, and housing.

