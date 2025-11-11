RA & Associates Law Firm Announces Expansion into Arizona and Nevada as Firm Marks Landmark $2.4 Million Settlement Milestone

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 10, 2025 / Personal injury law firm RA & Associates announced a strategic expansion into Arizona and Nevada, building on its recent landmark settlement of $2.4 million in a California car-accident case. The expansion reinforces RA's commitment to deliver the boutique-style personal attention of a dedicated advocacy team, combined with the resources and results-driven performance of a major litigation firm.

Under the leadership of managing partner Romel Ambarchyan, RA & Associates has developed a distinctive value proposition: a client-first culture grounded in family values, compassion and focused legal strategy. Rather than pursuing sheer volume, RA & Associates emphasizes meaningful connections with each client, hands-on involvement from senior attorneys and responsive service tailored to individual needs. The recent settlement milestone underscores the effectiveness of that approach and serves as a springboard for growth into neighboring states.

Background & Strategic Direction

In October 2025, RA & Associates secured a $2.4 million settlement on behalf of a car-accident victim in California, a case that highlighted the firm's ability to deliver high-impact results while maintaining close client engagement. Since its founding, RA & Associates has maintained a mindset of "quality over quantity," limiting its caseload to preserve deep attorney-client relationships and ensuring each matter receives full strategic focus.

With client demand increasing across the region, RA & Associates is opening service centers in Arizona and Nevada in early 2026, with a view to establishing a tri-state footprint that maintains the core principles that have driven its success: personalized service, proactive communication, multilingual staff, and full-service litigation capabilities.

What It Means for Clients

For individuals and families facing life-changing injuries, RA & Associates promises more than legal representation-it offers partnership. Clients working with the firm can expect direct access to senior attorneys, ongoing updates, free case evaluations and contingency fee arrangements. The expansion means this model of advocacy will soon be available beyond California. The firm also remains equipped to handle large, complex cases while maintaining personalized attention that is often missing in larger, more impersonal practices.

About RA & Associates

RA & Associates is a California-based personal injury law firm founded on the belief that clients deserve both expert legal representation and empathetic service. The firm's philosophy is rooted in family values-treating each client like a person, not a case number-and in relentless advocacy to secure maximum compensation for those harmed. With multilingual staff and a commitment to communication and support, RA & Associates serves clients throughout California and now will be expanding into Arizona and Nevada.

Media Contact:

RA & Associates

Email: info@raandassociates.com

Website: www.raandassociates.com

SOURCE: RA & Associates

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ra-and-associates-law-firm-announces-expansion-into-arizona-and-1100044