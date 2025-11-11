Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.11.2025
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
PR Newswire
11.11.2025 06:48 Uhr
147 Leser
Hexagon Composites ASA: Changes in Executive Management

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- David Bandele, CFO of Hexagon Composites ASA, has decided to seek opportunities outside of Hexagon. David joined Hexagon in 2014 and has guided the company through different growth phases and several acquisitions, including Agility Fuel Solutions in 2019. The Board thanks David for his dedication and valuable commitment to Hexagon over the past decade.

Eirik Løhre has been appointed interim CFO. Eirik joined Hexagon in 2021 and has served as EVP Corporate Development on the Executive Team. He has been essential in Hexagon's ongoing cost reduction program and strategic initiatives, including M&A and long-term portfolio alignment. Eirik brings broad experience from corporate finance and strategy, and deep knowledge of Hexagon's core markets and operations.

The change is effective as of today and the transition will be supported by David.

For more information:

Media enquiries:
Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites
Tel: +47 988 92 161, berit-cathrin.hoyvik@hexagongroup.com

Analysts/investor meetings:
Emily Cherry, Communications Manager, Hexagon Composites
Tel: +47 480 90 239, emily.cherry@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision

Hexagon Composites ASA: Changes in Executive Management 11 November 2025: David Bandele, CFO of Hexagon Composites ASA, has decided to seek opportunities News Powered by Cision

© 2025 PR Newswire

© 2025 PR Newswire
