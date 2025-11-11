Bedrock Data, the platform provider for DSPM, data security and governance, today announced that CTO and co-founder Pranava Adduri will deliver two presentations at Web Summit 2025. Adduri will share practical insights from his more than a decade of experience in data protection and security, with a presentation on scaling data governance in the AI era, and another addressing the critical balance between revenue growth and maintaining focus on product-market fit.

WHAT:

The Data Echo Chamber: Governance in the AI Era AI is accelerating data growth and traditional data governance approaches that rely on human judgment cannot keep pace. As part of the Breakout Startups showcase. Adduri will discuss the challenges of using AI to scale human judgment across the data governance lifecycle, from cataloging and classifying massive data volumes to evaluating policies and enforcing controls. Adduri will share insights on how organizations can leverage AI to securely accelerate AI innovation.

AI is accelerating data growth and traditional data governance approaches that rely on human judgment cannot keep pace. As part of the Breakout Startups showcase. Adduri will discuss the challenges of using AI to scale human judgment across the data governance lifecycle, from cataloging and classifying massive data volumes to evaluating policies and enforcing controls. Adduri will share insights on how organizations can leverage AI to securely accelerate AI innovation. Saying "No" is Your Best Friend for Getting to PMF Adduri will explore one of the most challenging dilemmas facing early-stage companies: the delicate balance between iterating based on prospect feedback and market signals, while staying principled in the pursuit of product-market fit. He will discuss why turning down revenue opportunities that pull companies away from their core vision is often harder, but more critical, than simply generating revenue.

WHO:

Pranava Adduri is CTO and co-founder of Bedrock Data. With more than a decade of experience in data protection and security, Adduri co-founded Bedrock Data as an Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) at Greylock Partners. Previously, he served as software development manager for AWS and was a founding engineer at Rubrik.

WHERE: MEO Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

WHEN:

The Data Echo Chamber: Governance in the AI Era Wednesday, November 12, 9:30 9:55 a.m. Breakout Startups, Centre Stage

Saying "No" is Your Best Friend for Getting to PMF Thursday, November 13, 12:15 12:25 p.m. Stage 9, Growth Summit

Web Summit technology conference connects CEOs, founders, investors, media and industry leaders who are reshaping the future.

About Bedrock Data

Bedrock Data delivers continuous, context-driven security and governance for enterprise data across private cloud, IaaS, PaaS, SaaS and AI environments. Powered by its patented Metadata Lake and Serverless Outpost architecture, Bedrock Data autonomously discovers, classifies and contextualizes data in place without moving it outside customer boundaries. Its open, API-first design integrates with existing platforms and enables natural-language policy enforcement, AI governance and automated remediation at enterprise scale. Global leaders in technology, finance, healthcare and biotech rely on Bedrock Data to make data security operational. Learn more at bedrockdata.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110825345/en/

Contacts:

Pam Njissang

Bhava Communications for Bedrock Data

bedrockdata@bhavacom.com