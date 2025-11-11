Unveiled: the new 3D virtual tour of the Lord Ashcroft VC and GC Gallery

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new 3D virtual tour of the Lord Ashcroft VC & GC Gallery has been unveiled today, Armistice Day.

The tour has gone "live" on a new website, only a few weeks after the Lord Ashcroft Gallery at Imperial War Museum in London closed its doors to visitors.

Over the past 40 years, Lord Ashcroft has amassed the largest collection of Victoria Crosses in the world - currently more than 240 decorations - along with a smaller collection of George Crosses. The two medals are Britain and the Commonwealth's most prestigious gallantry awards.

His collection of VCs and GCs has been on display for the past 15 years at the gallery bearing his name at IWM, London. However, despite widespread criticism of the decision, the IWM shut the gallery on September 30 this year.

Lord Ashcroft said: "I was heartbroken when I learnt of the IWM's decision. However, when I discovered quite how many other people were equally distraught at the news, I resolved to do something to counter the loss of the gallery.

"The result is that today I am delighted to be able to unveil this extraordinary 3D virtual tour which is the next best thing to having the gallery still open at the IWM. I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard over recent months to create this wonderful project.

"The new virtual gallery will tell hundreds of inspirational tales of courage. My medal collections span most of the major wars and conflicts from the past 170 years going back to the Crimean War - the bitter conflict that eventually led to the creation of the VC.

"Whereas the IWM will in future highlight diversity and other woke subjects, my new website will champion courage, particularly the recipients of the VC and the GC, those exceptional men and women whom I like to refer to as 'the bravest of the brave'."

Lord Ashcroft's VC collection includes one of only three VCs and Bars - the equivalent of two VCs - that have been awarded since the decoration was created by Queen Victoria in 1856 to recognise outstanding valour in the presence of the enemy.

The virtual tour is the highlight of a new website: LordAshcroftMedalCollection.com. This will eventually contain information on all items in The Lord Ashcroft Medal Collection. As well as his VC and GC medal groups, Lord Ashcroft owns a formidable Special Forces medal collection and decorations for gallantry in the air.

Lord Ashcroft is currently exploring several options to allow his collection of VCs and GCs, and possibly his other medal collections, to go on public display again. He wants them to be enjoyed by as many people as possible over the years and decades ahead. Any developments relating to new exhibitions of the medals will be announced on his new website.

Lord Ashcroft has spent the last 20 years championing bravery. He has lectured extensively on courage and he has written seven books in the "heroes" series, most of them based largely on his own medal collections.

To see the new virtual tour of the Lord Ashcroft VC and GC Gallery, visit lordashcroftmedalcollection.com .

. Lord Ashcroft KCMG PC is an international businessman, philanthropist, author and pollster. For more information on his work, visit lordashcroft.com. For more information on his work on courage, visit lordashcroftonbravery.com. Follow him on X/Facebook @LordAshcroft.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2817141/Lord_Ashcroft_Medal_Collection.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2000968/Lord_Ashcroft_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unveiled-the-new-3d-virtual-tour-of-the-lord-ashcroft-vc-and-gc-gallery-302609964.html