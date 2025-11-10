New brand name builds on more than four decades of life-saving innovationReinforces Comtech's commitment to public safety and essential servicesCHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--November 10, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) ("Comtech" or the "Company"), a global communications technology leader, today announced the rebranding of its Terrestrial & Wireless Networks segment as Allerium, a Comtech segment.The rebrand underscores the Company's long-standing commitment to mission-critical innovation and its leadership role in public safety and in supporting essential service providers.The name Allerium - a fusion of "all" and "continuum" - symbolizes the seamless connection, collaboration, and reliability of Comtech's solutions which empower public safety professionals and essential service providers. As a Comtech segment, Allerium continues to deliver on the Company's mission to enable critical communications when and where they matter most."We are thrilled to be launching the Allerium brand as Comtech has emerged from a transition period with renewed strength and confidence," said Ken Traub, Chairman, President and CEO of Comtech. "We look forward to advancing Allerium's mission of fulfilling the growing global need for the most effective public safety solutions as well as executing on our growth plans for our reinvigorated Satellite and Space business."With more than four decades of experience enabling life-saving connections, the Allerium segment represents both continuity and evolution - bringing greater clarity, agility, and focus to a proven public safety and mobile networks business that serves thousands of agencies and partners across North America and worldwide.The Allerium name unifies the segment's offerings under a single, focused identity that strengthens market recognition. It also signals an evolution in how the segment supports those who protect and provide - while maintaining the same leadership, structure, and customer commitments under the Comtech umbrella. This rebrand does not signify any changes in Comtech's operations or strategy. It reflects not only decades of technical expertise, but also a mission to be a partner and trusted ally when every connection counts."Our new Allerium brand name unifies the identity of our public safety business," said Jeff Robertson, President of Allerium, a Comtech segment. "Our commitment to public safety and essential service providers remains unwavering, and the Allerium name allows us to tell that story with even greater focus and clarity. We remain deeply connected to Comtech's broader vision and are excited to be contributing to the Company's success as we continue delivering innovative solutions that support our customers and communities."About ComtechComtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of satellite and space communications technologies; terrestrial and wireless network solutions; Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and emergency services; and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Through its culture of innovation and employee empowerment, Comtech leverages its global presence and decades of technology leadership and experience to create some of the world's most innovative solutions for mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.ContactsInvestor RelationsMaria Ceriello631-962-7102investors@comtech.comMedia ContactJamie Clegg480-532-2523jamie.clegg@comtech.com

