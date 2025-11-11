Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2025 08:00 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Conference exploring future paths of asset management held in E. China urban district

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Asset Management Forum 2025 Shanghai Suhewan Conference was recently held in Jing'an District, Shanghai, focusing on exploring the future development paths of the asset management industry.

In a rapidly changing world, the event welcomed foundation of the Shanghai AI-FI lab dedicated to integration of AI and finance, and related technology innovation to find new paths to further bolster the sector.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Bai Chongen, dean of the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University shared their foresight and insight on the concrete paths of integrating AI, digital technology and financial innovation.

Home to more than 800 financial institutions, Jing'an District of Shanghai remains a top choice for international asset management firms entering the Chinese market, thanks to its concentration of high-end resources, well-developed service economy, and strong innovation vitality.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348075.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819512/249ef9a004ec4dad9fc115b21a284883_spd.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-conference-exploring-future-paths-of-asset-management-held-in-e-china-urban-district-302611234.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.